【看CP學英文】以軟實力聞名的台灣經常因為獨特的風俗文化、藝術、人文和食物吸引許多外國人到此觀光、居住。

Taiwan is probably best known across the globe for its “soft power,” enticing many foreigners to fall in love with the local culture, art, people and foods.

近期，一位英國人就在推特上大肆宣傳自己多愛台灣的軟實力，然而這次他卻是在講位於台北市的一家專賣蛋餅的早餐店。

Against this backdrop, a British man recently declared his love for Taiwan’s “soft power,” but this time, it was actually in reference to a particular egg pancake store in Taipei.

店名為「軟食力」的這家小小早餐店販售的可口美食擄獲Ben Goren的心。

Named “Soft Power” (軟食力) but with a pun indicating “food” in its title, the little restaurant has immediately captured the heart of Ben Goren.

然而，Ben因在推文中稱「軟實力」為台灣最好吃的蛋餅而意外引來彭博台灣新聞社社長Samson Ellis的大力反駁。

Deeming “Soft Power” for having “arguably the best egg pancake (蛋餅) in Taiwan”, Goren’s tweet incidentally evoked a firm rebuttal from Bloomberg Taipei Bureau Chief, Samson Ellis.

Samson在Ben的貼文下表示，「我視這則推文為宣戰」，並強調喜客來才是真正值得「台灣最好吃蛋餅」的頭銜。

Under Goren’s tweet, Ellis jokingly responded, “I regard this tweet as a declaration of war” while adding that “Xi Ke Lai Breakfast Restaurant” is the one worthy of the title with “best egg pancake in Taiwan”.

許多人也在下方留言自己最喜歡的蛋餅店，其中一位來自加拿大的品牌設計師也熱情加入討論，指出自己最愛的蛋餅來自師大夜市旁的「蛋幾ㄌㄟˇ」。

Many also commented on this topic, listing their own No. 1 egg pancakes in Taiwan, including a brand designer from Canada enthusiastically suggesting “Egg a moment” (蛋幾ㄌㄟˇ) near Shida Night Market.

最後，Ben釋出善意，向Samson表示「我正式的向Samson官方人員請求緩和緊張局勢，搭建雙贏的橋樑，並意識到維持蛋餅兩岸的安全和諧的關鍵在於接受『軟食力』與偉大的蛋餅國度合而為一。」

Ultimately, Goren “conceded’ to Ellis and replied, I respectfully request the “Samson” authorities de-escalate tensions, build bridges towards a win-win solution, and recognize that cross-egg pancake (蛋餅) security & harmony can only be achieved by accepting the historical inevitability of Soft Power’s unification of the Greater egg pancake (蛋餅) nation.”