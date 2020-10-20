Relax in style at these #Instaworthy glamping spots

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The weather has gradually cooled down since the Mid-Autumn Festival, meaning it is the perfect time for a family vacation out of the bustling city.

But, are you the type of person who is eager to embrace nature and enjoy camping but too lazy to prepare all the gears? No worries, we’ve got some good news for you!

Glamping, a combination of “glamorous” and “camping,” gives you a full package of the fun camping has to offer without any arduous preparation in advance.

‘Encounter Earth’ in Hsinchu

Situated at an altitude of 1,200 meters above sea level, “Encounter Earth” is surrounded by mountains, which is definitely refreshing.

The camping ground features various terraces where campers can relish among breathtaking scenery without being blocked by other tents.

“Encounter Earth” is even more charming at night.

Due to the fresh air and zero light pollution, the sky is embedded with countless shining stars as well as meteor showers from time to time.

All kinds of snacks and beverages, as well as hot showers, are available at “Encounter Earth.”

How to get there? No. 9, Jianshi Township, Hsinchu County | Tel: 0905-190-895

‘Starry Hamoama’ in Chiayi

If you ever visit Ali Mountain, there’re two things you shouldn’t miss: the forest railway and “Starry Hamoama.”

Tents at “Starry Hamoama” were designed and built by local Tso artist Pu-U. Campers are able to appreciate the beauty of the forest inside of the glass-made tent.

Upon walking out of the tent, you’re automatically invited to feast on Phytoncide.

The chef’s menu, which is healthy and organic, will be followed by a concert. If you’re fond of aboriginal culture, you’ll absolutely love this place.

How to get there? No.113, the 4th Neighborhood, Laiji, Alishan Township, Chiayi County | Tel: 0971-532-530

‘Sunshine Camping’ in Taitung

“Sunshine Camping” is only 15 minutes away from Taitung Train Station, making it quite convenient for campers who rely on public transportation. The owner is so talented that he designed and built all the small wooden houses and other features.

Equipped with air conditioners, all the tents (small wooden houses) are equipped with panoramic windows.

Campers can easily take pleasure in the stellar sky simply lying on the bed.

What makes “Sunshine Camping” even more attractive and hard to come by is its affordable price, and therefore, you’d better make a reservation quick!

How to get there? No. 486-8, Tai’an, Beinan Township, Taitung County | Tel: 0983-700-400