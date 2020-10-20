台灣長者全球最快樂？老外看到「這景象」秒懂 | Two reasons why Taiwanese elderly people are happiest

【看CP學英文】「要活就要動」是不少銀髮族的座右銘。近日，美國網路論壇Reddit上有外國網友分享在台灣爬象山時被長者超車的經驗，引起網友熱議分享自己曾經見證台灣長者源源不絕的活力。

“To move is to live. To live is to move,” is the motto of many senior citizens who are often more active than most office workers. A social media user, who shared on the forum Reddit his experience of being passed by an elderly person while climbing Xiangshan in Taiwan, has learned such an important lesson.

The post has caught the attention of other users who also shared their experience of witnessing the endless energy of Taiwan’s elderly.

原PO貼出一張在象山拍攝的夜景，文內寫道，「回想台北之旅恍若一場夢，那時我好不容易登上象山，卻發現一旁好多長者輕快地超過我。」

Alongside a photo of Taipei’s night view taken from Xiangshan, the user wrote “I remember my trip to Taipei as a dream … barely making it up the Xiangshan while elderly people were energetically passing me by.”

貼文一出引發網友熱烈討論，舉出例子證明台灣銀髮族的體力、活力不容小覷。其中一名外國網友分享道，在台長者都非常懂得照顧身體，一大清早公園就擠滿打太極拳的人，還有一群人在做甩手功，甚至他曾看過一位高齡90歲的長者赤腳在夜晚跑山。

The post triggered a heated discussion among users, who gave examples to prove that the strength and vitality of Taiwan’s gray hair population should never be underestimated.

「我猜或許是因為那個年代經濟水平不高，很有可能必須做勞力活來養家活口(種田和勞工)，因此若體能不足可能就完蛋了。」這名網友猜測道。

“This is just me speculating but I think it’s to do with their generation being so much poorer,” one wrote. “Chances are high that you made a living off the physicality of your body, (farming and laboring) and you know that if you gave out you could be screwed.”

另外，一名羅馬尼亞網友表示，早上5-6點在城市街道間閒晃，發現路上有很多銀髮族在慢跑、享受與老友的愜意聊天時光。

Another user from Romania said that one day when he strolled through the city streets between 5 and 6 a.m., he found elderly jogging and enjoying themselves with friends.

在羅馬尼亞，所有65-70歲的高齡者通常都飽受病痛折磨，幾乎沒有休閒運動，相較起來，看到台灣長者的老年生活如此多采多姿真的非常驚豔，這位外國網友侃侃談道。

In Romania, all 65 to 70-year-old people are usually suffering from illnesses and have little or no recreational sports, the user continued.

In comparison, it’s amazing seeing that there are other ways to grow old, I wish our elders could be the same, the user wrote.

還有網友分享在台搬家經驗，那時搬家公司派了一位年長者，我想說東西太多了，我來幫忙，沒想到話還沒說完，這位長者竟二話不說把冰箱大的籃子搬下樓梯，看起來絲毫不費力。

Few users are sharing their experiences of moving to Taiwan. One commented: “The first time I moved in Taiwan they sent one old guy.”

“I was telling him that it’s too much, I’d help, but he didn’t even wait for me to finish my sentence, carried a fridge-sized basket down a couple of flights like it was nothing.”

甚至一名網友分享道，時常看到70歲高齡者手拿一罐台灣啤酒慢跑上山丘，這樣的畫面很常見。

The other laughingly said that seeing a 70-year-old grandpa chugging a Taiwan Beer jogging up the hill is a typical scene.