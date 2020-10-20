Taiwan celeb Gino strongly refutes drug use claims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actor Tsai Tung-wei (蔡東威), known for his stage name “Gino” refuted on Tuesday news reports he was addicted to drugs during his debut in 2003.

Gino posted on Facebook a screengrab of the article published by Malaysia-based newspaper China Press (中國報), which claims that Gino “came back to the screen after a period of silence due to a drug scandal that broke out at the climax of his career.”

In response to the unstained allegations, the artist replied: “Here we go again, who the hell is reporting me using drugs! It’s not the first time, and I’m going to clarify once again that I’ve never touched drugs!”

The 40-year-old actor added: “But if I have offended anyone, please contact me directly, not in such a way as to mislead my family.”

“Hearing such lies breaks my parents’ hearts and they are 70 years old…”

To conclude, Gino stressed that he is clean, offering to take blood and urine tests, if necessary.

He concluded: “Who can help me! Maybe the way to help me is to help me forward the post!”

Gino Tsai, 40, started out in the boy band K ONE in 2003. In recent years, he has been cast in the Taiwanese drama “Golden City” (多情城市), in which he played a popular character, Lee Wen-chang (李文章).