Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang prefers left side portraits

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer and actress Cyndi Wang (王心凌) recently revealed that she prefers left side portraits; thus, explaining why most of her photos are shot from the left at a 45-degree angle.

“Most people have asymmetrical faces, and my best side happens to be my left one,” Wang recently said during a talk show. Wang usually asks professionals to select photos that feature her left side which she considers more flattering.

While on TV show “36 questions” (36題愛上你), Wang was also asked how she dealt with online bullying. “It’s impossible to feel nothing, but I’m grateful that I don’t have the best memory so I make an effort to let unhappy feelings go away pretty quickly,” she answered.

Wang also said that at the start of her career, she had aimed to be a “soft, but strong” artist, and has since faced her fair share of tragedies, including the passing of friend and fellow actor, Godfrey Gao (高以翔) and the more recent death of Alien Huang (黃鴻升).

After going through these tough times, Wang felt that nothing could ever truly take her down, and holds on to the sentiment that all things will pass eventually.

Cyndi Wang is a veteran Taiwanese singer and actress who debuted her first studio album “Begin” in 2003 and went on to star in many Taiwanese shows, including hit TV drama “Smiling Pasta” (微笑Pasta).