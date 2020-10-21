坐擁超過2百個愛馬仕包　新加坡名媛驚人生活一次看 | How does S’pore socialite Jamie Chua spend her money?

新加坡名媛蔡欣穎擁有超過200個愛馬仕包，說她的衣帽間比百貨公司的貨量還多一點也不誇張。現年45歲的她時常在社群平台上分享自己的驚人生活，包括豪宅、華服、美食、精品、豪車和環遊世界旅行照。

With more than 200 Hermes bags, it’s no exaggeration to say that Singapore’s socialite Jamie Chua (蔡欣穎) has more luxury goods in her wardrobe than a department store.

The 45-year-old influencer has been sharing highlights of her luxurious life on social media platforms, including her mansion, clothes, food, boutiques, expensive cars and photos of her traveling around the world.

蔡欣穎年輕時是一名新加坡航空的新手空姐，因緣際會在商務艙認識印尼富豪Nurdian Cuaca，一拍即合閃婚成為豪門嬌妻。和他結婚15年期間，蔡欣穎為他生下1兒1女，卻突然於2011年、她36歲時離婚，理由是「個性不合」。

When she was a young Singapore Airlines flight attendant, she met an Indonesian tycoon, Nurdian Cuaca, in the business class and married him instantly.

She was married to him for 15 years and gave birth to a son and a daughter, before she eventually divorced him in 2011 at the age of 36, citing “personality clashes.”

The two did click right away after their encounter, and that’s when her lavish lifestyle began.

離婚時，蔡欣穎要求Cuaca必須每月支付她超過624萬元台幣的贍養費，在當地掀起社會輿論。雖然最終她沒公開判決結果，但可以肯定的是自從離婚後，她的生活奢華程度不減反增。

During their divorce lawsuit, Jamie sparked controversy by demanding that Cuaca pay her more than NT$6.24 million a month in alimony. Although she didn’t disclose the verdict, one thing’s for sure: since the divorce, she’s been living an even more luxurious life.

她曾表示每次出國她都會攜帶2個助理，她們的工作是24小時跟著她幫她拍美照，要拍到她覺得照片能上傳社群平台，大家才能回飯店休息，十分浮誇。

Jamie once said during an interview that every time she travels, she brings 2 assistants, whose jobs are to follow her 24-hour a day to take photos. They can go back to the hotel to rest until after her photos are deemed good enough to post on social media.

而她每個月在外貌上也是下足重本，她曾經跟媒體透漏她平均每月會花費30萬新台幣在頭髮、全身護理和減肥上，因此她和年輕貌美的女兒Calista站在一起不像母女，而是像姊妹。目前的她，是新加坡知名的網紅阿姨，粉絲超過122萬，十分火紅。

The successful influencer spends lots on her appearance too. She once told the media that she spends an average of NT$300,000 a month on hair, body care and weight loss treatments.

The amount of money put into maintaining her looks is probably the secret to why she and her daughter Calista look like sisters instead of mother and daughter. She is now a famous Singaporean influencer with over 1.22 million followers.