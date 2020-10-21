Selfie of popular Taiwanese movie stars goes viral

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A selfie of Taiwanese actress Shu Qi (舒淇) alongside her friends Cheryl Yang (楊謹華) and Ruby Lin (林心如) posted to Instagram on Monday went viral.

The 44-year-old actress, who is squinting her eyes while smiling, is enjoying some quality time with her friends. Even though the light is dim, the three actresses, who are over 40 years old, look beautiful and relaxed.

Shu Qi wrote a caption alonside her post, “It’s easy to miss a person when being alone,” while hinting at her latest Taiwanese drama “Blue hour” (華燈初上).

Responding to her post, Yang commented, “I’ve been missing you already,” to which fans said they are excited about the three beauties together, saying that “My three favorite women are in this picture!”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shu Qi has been in Taiwan since the beginning of the year, but her husband, Stephen Fung (馮德倫), has returned to Hong Kong for work without her.

On Sunday, the actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram in full protective equipment on board a plane before annoucing that she was in quarantine in a short video.