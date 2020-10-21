送餐到學校卻等無人！外送員使出「1狂招」　眾人全笑翻 | Taiwan food deliverer uses megaphone to locate customer

【看CP學英文】近年美食外送平台掀起熱潮，只要在家動動手指就會有美食送上門，而為了避免錯過取餐，最好隨時查看送餐進度，不過，外送員們肯定還是遇過顧客手機打不通、無人回應等情況。日前有網友就透露，自己看到外送員送餐到學校，但顧客手機卻一直打不通，外送員在等無人的困境下，竟使出「1狂招」，讓旁人看後全都笑翻了。

Ordering food online has become as easy as pressing a few keys on one’s phone, resulting in Taiwan’s food-delivery service becoming a big hit in recent years.

Some customers, however, fail to show up or pick up their phones on time, putting the delivery man in an awkward position.

A recent picture of a Taiwanese food deliverer using a megaphone to locate a student, who ordered a meal but failed to show up at the school gate, went viral online.

原PO在臉書社團《爆料公社》貼出一畫面，只見一位熊貓外送員拿著大聲公在校門口外大喊，「熊貓呼叫，熊貓呼叫，請問現場有沒有劉XX同學，您的餐點到囉！收到電話回應一下，剛剛打您的手機都打不通」，讓全場先是愣了一下，接著便忍不住笑了出來。

According to the Facebook post where the picture was published, a Food Panda delivery man stood in front of the school gates and was quoted as shouting: “Panda call! Panda call! Is there a student surnamed Liu around? Your meal is here! If you have your phone with you, please respond. I couldn’t reach you earlier.”

Following the dramatic announcement, the crowd subsequently burst out laughing.

原PO並笑稱這位劉同學內心一定OS「很丟臉！全校都知道我訂熊貓了 ，一定給你負評。」不過，其實外送員等無人可以回報客服，餐點將會變成「員工餐」，這也讓原PO猜測「他一定擔心劉同學餓著了，真的很盡責貼心」。

The social media user who posted the photo added that the student must have been really embarrassed as a result, and speculated that he might eventually give the delivery man a bad rating.

Others, on the other hand, argued that the man was actually very sweet and tied to make sure the student got his meal. If he didn’t pick up his order, the meal would ultimately be left to the delivery man’s own account.

而此畫面曝光，網友紛紛笑回「不接電話一定是偷訂怕被教官發現，結果現在全校都知道了！」、「這根本有備而來呀！搞不好之前就有被劉同學晃點過」、「pro等級了，還自備大聲公，劉同學紅了…」

Many saw the funny side of the situation and commented below the post, “The student probably couldn’t pick up his phone for fear of it being confiscated,” “This delivery man came prepared! He probably encountered similar situations before,” and “This man is a pro! He even brought his own megaphone!”