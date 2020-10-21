影／美國大廚示範台式飯糰爆紅　釣出蘇貞昌回應讓網友驚喜 | US chef making Taiwanese Fan Tuan becomes overnight sensation

【看CP學英文】飯糰是許多人的早餐第一選擇，有蛋又有肉，營養充足讓你吃了一整天都活力滿滿。近日，美國論壇Reddit上瘋傳一則由紐約大廚示範製作台式飯糰的影片，甚至連行政院長蘇貞昌都回覆認證這個台式飯糰。

Fan Tuan, a type of rice dumpling, is the top breakfast option for many people in Taiwan. Featuring rice, eggs and meat, among other highlights, the local delicacy is nutritious enough to keep you energized throughout the day.

Everybody likes a Fan Tan, including Premier Su Tseng-chang who commented on a viral video of a New York chef demonstrating how to make the Taiwanese delicacy on Reddit.

美國紐約布魯克林一間麵包店主廚崔格·布朗(Trigg Brown)接受美媒Vice邀請，示範如何製作台灣飯糰。首先，他將糯米加入鍋內，再放入些許油在鍋內稍微翻炒，直到飯粒稍微有黏性。

Trigg Brown, a bakery chef in Brooklyn, New York, was invited by Vice to demonstrate how to make a Taiwanese Fan Tuan. To begin with, he added some glutinous rice in a pan, then put some oil and stir-fried it until the rice grains were slightly sticky.

接著，把飯放入電鍋內，烹煮大約30分鐘。在等待飯起鍋之時，布朗開始炸油條，他強調油條要炸到酥酥脆脆才完美。緊接著，布朗開始煎蛋，並且撒上胡椒提味。

Next, he placed the rice in the rice cooker for about 30 minutes. While waiting for the rice, Brown began double-frying the breadstick (Youtiao), stressing that they should be crispy and perfectly fried.

After that, he started frying the eggs and added salt pepper to have some flavors in the eggs.

「我不做最傳統的台式飯糰，因為畢竟我不是台灣人。我做的飯糰可能會和平常在台北街上早餐店賣的不太一樣。」

“I don’t do traditional because I’m not Taiwanese. I think where mine would vary from something that you eat on the street in Taipei.”

布朗在保鮮膜上鋪上煮好的飯、蛋、切段的蔥、肉鬆，放上些許酪梨，最後淋上豆瓣醬，增加鹹甜滋味。把飯糰捲起來就完成了!

Last but not least, Brown placed cooked rice, eggs, chopped scallions, pork floss and avocado on plastic wrap. Topped with bean paste to add more saltiness and sweetness, the rice ball is rolled up and finished.

網友看完影片紛紛回應表示，「他做得很讚，雖然我早餐不喜歡吃飯，但我想台灣人應該會認證通過他的飯糰」、「哇，這位廚師真的懂台灣美食。」

In response to the video, one commented: ” Actually he did a good job. I never eat those because I don’t wanna eat rice for breakfast, but I think Taiwanese would approve of this.”

Another said that the guy knows about Taiwanese food.

就連蘇貞昌也留言表示：「我是台灣行政院長，我認證通過這個飯糰。」

Even the Premier Su Tseng-chang, left a message saying “I’m Taiwan’s premier of Government and I approve this Fan Tuan.”

也有網友直呼希望台式飯糰在美國能更受歡迎。

Some hope that Taiwanese fan tuan becomes more popular in the U.S.