Premier Su gives thumbs up to US chef making Taiwanese Fan Tuans

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Fan Tuan, a type of rice dumpling, is the top breakfast option for many people in Taiwan. Featuring rice, eggs and meat among other highlights, the local delicacy is nutritious enough to keep you energized throughout the day.

Everybody likes Fan Tuans, including Premier Su Tseng-chang who commented on Tuesday on a viral video of a New York chef demonstrating how to make the Taiwanese delicacy on Reddit.

Trigg Brown, a bakery chef in Brooklyn, New York, was invited by Vice to demonstrate how to make a Taiwanese Fan Tuan. To begin with, he added some glutinous rice in a pan, then put some oil and stir-fried it until the rice grains were slightly sticky.

Next, he placed the rice in the rice cooker for about 30 minutes. While waiting for the rice, Brown began double-frying the breadstick (Youtiao), stressing that they should be crispy and perfectly fried.

After that, he started frying the eggs and added salt pepper to have some flavors in the eggs.

“I don’t do traditional because I’m not Taiwanese. I think where mine would vary from something that you eat on the street in Taipei.”

Last but not least, Brown placed cooked rice, eggs, chopped scallions, pork floss and avocado on plastic wrap. Topped with bean paste to add more saltiness and sweetness, the rice ball is rolled up and finished.

In response to the video, one commented: ” Actually he did a good job. I never eat those because I don’t wanna eat rice for breakfast, but I think Taiwanese would approve of this.”

Another said that the guy knows about Taiwanese food.

Even the Premier Su Tseng-chang, left a message saying “I’m Taiwan’s premier of Government and I approve this Fan Tuan.”

Some hope that Taiwanese fan tuan becomes more popular in the U.S.