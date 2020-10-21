Qun Qun returns to work 1 month after Alien Huang’s tragic passing

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Wu Han Qun (吳函峮), better known as Qun Qun (峮峮), returned to work for the CTBC Brothers (中信兄弟) on Tuesday more than one month after the tragic passing of her secret boyfriend Alien Huang (黃鴻升).

As a cheerleader in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), the 30-year-old entertainer has gained high popularity among Taiwanese and Japanese baseball fans in recent years.

As result, Chinese-language media reported that some Japanese fans rushed to the stadium to cheer her on this special occasion.

Contrary to all expectations, Qun Qun only announced her secret relationship after learning about Alien’s sudden death on Sept. 16.

She was heartbroken when she announced that she would take a break from work.