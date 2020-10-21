老外看台灣／台灣亮世界第一跨性別制服　外媒大讚：這就是台灣之美！| Taiwanese designer wins global praise for gender-neutral uniform collection

【看CP學英文】經常被譽為東亞支持同性權益的領頭羊，台灣近期又再次受到外媒和外國網友的稱讚，原因就是台灣設計師Angus Chiang於十月初發表的新作品：一套跨性別制服系列時裝。

Being a leading region in support of LGBT rights in East Asia, Taiwan has once again attracted praise and admiration from members of the foreign community with Taiwanese designer, Angus Chiang’s, newly launched gender-neutral school uniform collection earlier this month.

根據外媒報導，「無限制服」為台灣設計師江奕勳和奧美公司與康泰納仕媒體聯手打造的作品。

According to foreign media reports, the project, called “Uni-Form” (無限制服) is a collaboration between advertising giant, Ogilvy, media group Conde Nast and Chiang.

江奕勳在展現完11套全新的搭配後表示這次的設計理念全環繞在「中性」。

Chiang released a statement following the launch of the 11-piece collection that the design was birthed with one goal in mind: “gender neutrality”.

他希望無限制服能有「無限的變化與穿搭的可能」，也能「擺脫校服制式的性別規則」。

He wanted the clothes to have the potential to be transformed into any style that the wearer felt most comfortable, and do away with the usual strict regulations of traditional school uniforms.

奧美公司也向外國媒體表示，這次的時裝發表會也吸引不少台灣學校關注。

In regards to the uniforms, an Ogilvy spokesman revealed that the uniforms have already generated interest among schools in the country, foreign media reported.

據奧美發言人表示，「我們已經收到台灣將近70多間學校的詢問，希望我們可以幫他們設置專屬的跨性別制服。我們也希望能更加擴展作品，讓更多學校看見。」

The spokesperson was also quoted saying, “We’ve had about 70 schools throughout Taiwan contact us for further design of their customised gender-neutral uniform and we’re hoping to get more so we can further reach into the campuses.”

這其實已不是台灣學校首次主動鼓勵學生更有自信地展現自我和推廣性別平等的例子。新北市市立板橋高中於去年就因為開放讓男生穿裙子上學而引熱議。

This isn’t the first time schools have actively reached out to become more encouraging of students’ self expression and promote gender equality as the New Taipei Municipal Banqiao Senior High School had earlier given approval for boys and men to wear skirts to school last year.

「我們希望『無限制服』可以加入討論，讓大家勇敢、有自信的做自己。」奧美聲明寫道。

“We hope to better society with Project Uni-form’s support in joining the conversation so each one of us can confidently be proud of who we are and express their true self comfortably.” Ogilvy Taiwan said in a statement.

無限制服系列可見較寬鬆的衣服輪廓，以白、橘和藍等顏色為主，同時也向傳統制服致敬，保留經典的百褶裙設計。

The collection includes many garments made of loose-fitting pieces in white, orange and blue, but remained true to the traditional pleated skirts of old-school uniforms.