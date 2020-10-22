Rosamund Kwan hangs out with Carina Lau, first time since fell out

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Hong Kong actress Carina Lau (劉嘉玲) posed alongside Rosamund Kwan (關之琳) in a recent series of photos posted to Instagram on Wednesday, raising fans’ expectations regarding the two superstars’ renewed friendship.

Kwan, the famous actress of “Once Upon a Time in China” (1991, 黃飛鴻), and Lau have known each other for more than two decades. In 2015, however, Lau was seen hiking in mountains with a Taiwanese tycoon, Pierre Chen (陳泰銘), who was the then-boyfriend of Kwan at the time.

Kwan later came to Taiwan for work and announced in an interview that she had divorced Chen. “They’re not children. They’re adults. They don’t think about how other people feel,” the 58-year-old actress said in the interview after news about her best friend hiking with her husband broke out.

Lau reportedly said that she and Chen had known each other for years and they were just old friends. She was still baffled by the rumors about their relationship. The two friends had been drifting apart since then.