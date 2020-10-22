無盡茶園綿延至遠山！自然系解憂秘境就在台北 | Taipei tea plantations offer endless #Instaworthy options

【看CP學英文】說到貓空，許多人直覺反應就是「貓纜、喝老人茶」，但是你不知道到貓空還有許多讓都市人短暫忘卻壓力的自然系景點，像是壺穴吊橋、樟樹樟湖環狀步道，樟山寺、望遠亭眺望台北夜景。

When it comes to Taipei’s Maokong, the first thing that comes to your mind may be taking a gondola ride and sampling some tea.

There are many other natural attractions in the Maokong area though, including Potholes suspension bridge, Zhangshu trail, Zhangshan temple and Mingde temple’s lookout, making it the best weekend getaway destination.

近期台北市政府也積極推出「小鎮旅遊」，特別規劃5條貓空新玩法，並結合在地店家工同推廣貓空在地茶文化，讓台北人重新認識貓空的美。

In line with the local tea maker, the Taipei City Government has planned five routes for tourists to explore the beauty of Maokong.

搭上貓纜水晶車廂上貓空，在「樟樹樟湖環狀步道」中漫步，把明鏡池當作背景拍出各種網美照片。每年2、3月還有粉紫色的魯冰花等著你來觀賞。沿路還有農村裝置藝術適合來趟親子小旅行。在附近的「銀河洞」一定要收到行程裡面。

You can take a ride on the Gondola to Maokong, stroll along the ” Zhangshu trail” and take #Instaworthy photos in front of the lake. What’s more? Every year, between February and March, pink and purple lupine flowers are in full blossom.

There are also art installations along the rural road that is perfect for a family trip. The nearby “Yinhe Cave” is a must-see.

經過多次整修的「水土保持園區」則是可以站在茶園木棧階梯步道上拍出夢幻照片。

After years of renovations, the “Maokong Soil and Water Conservation Park” is a place where you can take stunning photos from the staired walkway among the tea plantation.

而天然形成的壺穴造景「壺穴步道」，一個又一個漩渦狀的坑洞，讓人拍出意想不到的美照，在盡頭的「壺穴吊橋」更是來到貓空一定要拍的隱藏版秘境，彷彿在叢林般的冒險感，讓都市網美們拍到不想走。

The naturally formed “pothole trail,” features many of the quirky shaped potholes, making it a perfect photo-op spot. At the end of the trail, there is a “Pothole Suspension Bridge” where you feel like wandering in the jungle.

到了夜晚就一定要看一場百萬夜景秀，不論是在「樟山寺」還是較為隱密的「望遠亭」，都可以將大台北夜景一覽無遺。

At night, you can also enjoy the night view at the “Zhangshan Temple” or the perfect lookout at Mingde temple which offers panoramic views of Greater Taipei.