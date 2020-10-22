中新音樂大賽首度在台舉辦　台灣因「這」原因勝過他國 | Taiwan remains safe haven for Zhongsin Int’l Music Competition

【看CP學英文】亞洲最具規模和影響力的新加坡中新國際音樂比賽，今年首度在台灣舉辦入圍選拔「水晶紀念賽」，而高雄場將在10月31日於統一夢時代購物中心8樓演藝廳舉行。

The “Crystal Special Edition” of this year’s Zhongsin International Music Competition is unfolding for the first time in Taiwan.

After a successful start last weekend, the second leg of the competition is slated for Oct. 31 in Kaohsiung at the Auditorium on the 8th floor of the Dream Mall.

歷年來，比賽項目涵蓋鋼琴、聲樂、國樂、現代鍵盤器樂器、弦樂、管樂、打擊樂以及音樂創作。歷屆中新國際音樂比賽共有來自美國、德國、瑞典、加拿大、日本、新加坡、韓國、中國、馬來西亞、印度、印尼、俄羅斯等20個國家和地區，15年來累計超過5萬人次參加入圍推選，超過1萬多名參賽者進入決賽，是亞洲最具規模和影響力的音樂賽事之一。

As one of the largest and most influential music competitions in Asia, this “Crystal Special Edition” features musicians of all ages who will compete in various categories, including piano, orchestra, percussion and music composition.

Past competitions saw contestants from all parts of the world, including the U.S., Germany, Sweden, Canada, and more.

Over the past 15 years, more than 50,000 people have entered the Singapore-based contest and over 10,000 have made it through to the finals, making it one of the largest and most influential music events in Asia.

創辦至今已有15年之久的比賽因遇上疫情，導致許多大型活動遭到延期或停滯。然而，台灣因防疫有成，變成最適合舉辦賽事的國家。

This year’s competition has met its first major challenge since its inception, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented large gatherings and international travel.

Thanks to its successes in preventing the further spread of the pandemic, the organizer suddenly agreeded that Taiwan is the most suitable location to host such an international event.

根據主辦單位山川悅曲公司發言人表示，此比賽原本打算延期至明年，然而在目睹孩子少了表演的舞台和看到音樂屆因疫情大受打擊的情況，於8月時下定決心在台舉辦與以往不同的「水晶紀念賽」，供一等獎得主獲贈「水晶紀念獎牌」並取得第十六屆的決賽資格。

According to a spokesperson, the organizer had originally intended to postpone the competition until next year.

After seeing children and performers without a stage to showcase their talents and hard work, they eventually decided in August to hold a special “Crystal Special Edition” here, enabling first-prize winners to automatically qualify for the international competition next year in Singapore.

近日台北場賽事於新光音樂廳完美落幕，主辦單位表示雖然孩子們對於新賽制不是很熟悉，得到的反饋卻都讚賞流程安排佳，表演藝術總監也有機會在比賽當天除了拍攝比賽過程，也抽空拍出幕後花絮，捕捉出生動的畫面。

Recently, the Taipei competition ended successfully at the Shin Kong Concert Hall (新光音樂廳).

The organizer said that although the children were not very familiar with the new format, the feedback was very positive, with most people complimenting on the flow of the competition.

The performing arts director also had the opportunity to capture some behind-the-scenes footage along with the actual competition.

能在疫情肆虐的情況下依舊舉行此類的大型活動非常不容易，而台北場參賽的100多位選手中，有的也將訓練數個月的努力成果展現在舞台上，獲得大力喝采。

It was not easy to hold such a large-scale event despite the pandemic, and some of the more than 100 participants who entered the Taipei leg of the competition performed the results of their months of training on stage and received standing ovations.

對於高雄場的比賽，主辦單位表示因為演出場地較大，參賽者的個性也一定有所差別，期望在10月底的賽事中看到令人驚豔的表演。

As for the Kaohsiung competition which will unfold in a bigger venue, the organizer said that the personalities of the participants may be different too, so they are looking forward to being amazed, yet again.