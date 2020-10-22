歐巴外型加上精實肌肉超吸睛　18歲台灣蝶王爆紅成明日新星 | Wang Kuan-hung breaks the Internet and World Junior Record

【看CP學英文】「台灣蝶王」王冠閎，10月18日凌晨在國際游泳聯盟首站200公尺蝶式游出1分50秒79，成為首名刷新世界青年紀錄的台將。

Taiwanese swimmer Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) broke the previous World Junior Record record in the 200 short course meter butterfly during the International Swimming League (ISL) competition held in Hungary on Oct. 18.

The 18-year-old swimmer is the first Taiwanese swimmer swim 200 meters in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. The young swimmer has long attracted media attention as he keeps breaking his own records.

年僅18歲的他，隨著成績屢屢刷新紀錄，他的外型也隨之受到關注。175公分高，清秀的臉蛋、單眼皮，加上他精壯緊實的游泳體型，吸引不少網友關注，大讚他擁有天菜外表、韓系顏值。

The 175-cm-tall athlete, who has a gorgeous face, single eyelids and well-built body, has also attracted fans’ attention as he often shares some training photos on Instagram.

王冠閔也時常在IG與粉絲分享平常訓練時的照片，認真專注的神情，以及明顯的肌肉線條，吸引破萬名粉絲追蹤，成為台灣泳界小天菜。

With his outgoing personality, as well as his strong body, he has attracted more than 10,000 followers and become one of the most promising athletes in Taiwan.

蝶王取得200公尺蝶式奧運門票後，9月初接獲國際游泳聯盟（ISL）卡利神鷹隊（Cali Condors）邀約，在得知能與許多奧運金牌選手一同訓練後，決定迎接挑戰，也是台灣加入ISL職業賽第一人。

After getting the Olympic ticket for the 200m butterfly, the young swimmer has received an invitation from the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League (ISL) in early September.

After learning that he would be able to train with many Olympic gold medalists, Wang decided to take on the challenge, the first Taiwanese to join the ISL.