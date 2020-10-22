Wang Kuan-hung breaks the Internet and World Junior Record

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese swimmer Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) broke the previous World Junior Record record in the 200 short course meter butterfly during the International Swimming League (ISL) competition held in Hungary on Oct. 18.

The 18-year-old swimmer is the first Taiwanese swimmer swim 200 meters in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. The young swimmer has long attracted media attention as he keeps breaking his own records.

The 175-cm-tall athlete, who has a gorgeous face, single eyelids and well-built body, has also attracted fans’ attention as he often shares some training photos on Instagram.

With his outgoing personality, as well as his strong body, he has attracted more than 10,000 followers and become one of the most promising athletes in Taiwan.

After getting the Olympic ticket for the 200m butterfly, the young swimmer has received an invitation from the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League (ISL) in early September.

After learning that he would be able to train with many Olympic gold medalists, Wang decided to take on the challenge, the first Taiwanese to join the ISL.