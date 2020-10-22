Lang Lang’s wife prepares to welcome her first child in style

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Gina, the wife of acclaimed Chinese pianist Lang Lang (朗朗) flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a series of stunning pictures posted to Weibo on Wednesday.

The popular couple announced on Oct. 15 that they are expecting their first child after one year of marriage. For the occasion, the 26-year-old pianist donned a sleeveless black mesh dress paired with a high ponytail and flaming red lips.

The Korean-German pianist was elegantly playing the piano, putting her thin arms and delicate skin on full display.

Lang Lang and Gine got married in June last year. The couple is often seen in reality shows in China, caring for each other and leaving fans happy for the newly-wed couple.