Jeannie Hsieh hits back at fans for questioning her age

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Jeannie Hsieh (謝金燕) hit back at social media users on Wednesday for questioning her physical strength ahead of her concert at Taipei Arena.

The day started normal enough until the 45-year-old singer announced that she would not perform at this year’s New Year’s Eve party because she would hold a concert at Taipei Arena in January 2021.

In response to the surprise announcement, however, a social media user said “I thought you weren’t going to do any more concerts; after all, you are getting older!”

Referring to the Instagram story, Jie Jie suddenly snapped at him with a few words: “After hearing this, I’ll absolutely put all the efforts into the concert.”

Contrary to all expectations, some overseas fans then expressed some concerns at the pandemic which could translate into a two-week quarantine for most foreigners who want to attend the concert, saying that they would wait for next time.

“Wait till next time? Are you sure? At my age … the next time you’ll be waiting for a nostalgia concert,” Hsieh replied with a smile to the overseas fans.

Jeannie Hsieh is known for writing and performing music which combines techno and hip-hop, often in Taiwanese Hokkien, but sometimes mixed with Mandarin, Cantonese and English.