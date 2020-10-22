老外看台灣／台灣便利商店太方便！老外曝排隊遇這種人超困擾 | What to expect at Taiwan convenience stores?

【看CP學英文】外國人剛到台灣時一看到便利商店提供的服務絕對會嘆為觀止，因為在這不但能買生鮮、咖啡、繳電話費還能寄和領包裹。

First-time visitors to Taiwan are often in awe at the island’s convenience stores, where one can get fresh food and coffee, pay phone bills, and even mail and receive packages.

然而，超商越來越「便利」的情況下，也讓許多人會希望一口氣辦完所有事，導致排隊的人感到非常無奈。

As convenience stores have become even more “convenient” over the years, sometimes you may find yourself stuck behind someone for quite a while as some customers need help finishing several errands at once.

其中一位外國網友就分享了自己貼心的拼圖，並標注其為「全家便利商店排在你前一位的懶人包」。

To sum up his experience in a Taiwan convenience store, a foreigner thoughtfully posted a funny collage of the “person in front of you at Family Mart starter pack”.

拼圖中，這位網友放了一杯熱咖啡，一個待繳的帳單、一包菸、一些可以換商品的優惠卷、一些待領的包裹，和一個微波生鮮食品的微波爐，暗示著前一位需要完成的事不少。

The collage featured a cup of coffee, a bill due to be paid, a pack of cigarettes, coupons to be exchanged for goods, packages and microwave for refrigerated foods.

貼文一出，許多在台外國人立刻熱烈回應，也有人指出原PO少放了一個機車安全帽，因為有些人只是衝下車買個東西就要馬上到下一個點辦事。

The post immediately resonated well with other social media users, with some pointing out that a scooter helmet should be included in the list as most people would rush into stores without bothering to taking off their helmets.

另一位網友也點出大家應該多稱讚便利商店員工，因為他們幾乎「幫忙大家做所有事，只差沒幫忙遛狗而已。」

Another added that more compliments should be paid to the store clerks, who “pretty much do everything but walk your dogs.”

留言區也有人分享，住家附近的超商貼心的舉動，表示店員只要在早上看到他進便利商店，就會先幫他做好咖啡，等到他得時候，可以直接付錢離開，省了大家的時間。

One social media user also chimed in, saying that his local convenience store always prepares his coffee when they see him enter the store; that way, by the time it’s his turn at the counter, he can just grab the coffee, pay then go, saving both of them time.

討論區完全凸顯了身在台灣究竟多方便，也讓一位似乎已離開本島的外國網友大嘆「我好想念台灣的便利商店。」

The discussion showed how lucky Taiwanese are to live in such a convenient place, and one foreigner who apparently has already left the island, lamented, “Man, I really miss Taiwan convenience stores.”