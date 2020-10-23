真實版桃花源開車就能到！網紅推南投帝王級野溪溫泉 | Indulge in these 2 #Instaworthy getaways in Nantou this weekend!

【看CP學英文】身為台灣唯一一個不靠海的縣市—南投縣，總是以壯麗的自然美經吸引大批觀光客蜂擁而至。到南投旅遊，就絕對不可錯過清境農場了。

As the only inland county in Taiwan, Nantou County has never failed to attract tourists from far and wide with its natural landscapes. If you’re planning a trip to Nantou, make sure you do not miss the Qingjing Farm.

清境農場 | Qinghing Farm

清境農場位於南投縣仁愛鄉，在綿延不盡的青青草原上，除了能欣賞頗負盛名的綿羊脫衣秀、近距離餵食可愛的羊咩咩外，還能漫步於高空觀景步道。

Seated in Ren’ai Township, Qinghing Farm is famous for its lush green pasture. You will be able to watch the New Zealand-style sheep-shearing show, feed some adorable sheep, and most importantly and stroll along the skywalk.

這座高空觀景步道總長約1.2公里，高度約1700公尺，是全台最高最長的高空觀景步道，遊客可在觀景平台上盡情享受中央山脈的壯闊與美，低頭也能俯瞰成群的羊兒在草原上覓食活動，抬頭更能沉浸在湛藍天空的震撼中，在高空步道上，平日所有疲勞和委屈都瞬間消失啦！

With a total length of 1.2 km and at a height of 1,700 meters high above the sea level, Qingjing skywalk comes in first in terms of the skywalk in Taiwan. The skywalk mesmerizes visitors with its “breathtaking Central Mountain Range, great greenness beneath where cattle and sheep graze, and the blue and crystal-clear sky above.”

How to get there? | 地址：南投縣仁愛鄉仁和路170號 | No. 170, Renhe Rd., Ren’ai Township, Nantou County

精英溫泉 | Elite Hot Spring

這麼冷的天，最適合泡溫泉暖和身子了。說到泡湯，大家可能都會想到北投、關子嶺等地方，但其實，台灣可是有很多野溪溫泉的呢！

On any chilly days, nothing can beat taking a hot spring. When it comes to a hot bath in a natural setting, Beitou and Guanziling might be the first destinations that cross your mind. In fact, there are lots of wild creek hot springs in Taiwan!

今天南投之旅的第二站，帶大家一起來當地十分著名的精英溫泉。精英溫泉也位於南投縣仁愛鄉，是十分親民的好去處，更被譽為最容易抵達的野溪溫泉。

Elite Hot Spring, in particular, is an #Instaworthy destination. Located in Ren’ ai Township, Nantou County, Elite Hot Spring is renowned for its accessibility.

只要沿著省道台14線大約94處叉路口往下駕駛，沿途雖陡峭道路狹小，但經過六個彎道，便能看到一個小小的精英溫泉指標，沿著標誌行駛即可抵達溫泉。享受溫泉的同時，請一起保護大自然，隨手帶走垃圾吧！

All you have to do is to drive along the No. 14 Provincial Highway, and take the downhill path when you reach No. 94. Despite its steepness and narrowness, you’ll see a sign that guides the way to Elite Hot Spring after six turns. While bathing in the hot spring, make sure not to leave any trash behind!