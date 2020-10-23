暖黃燈光點亮排排木質攤位　高質感文青風夜市進駐台中 | Stylish Taichung night market to reopen in mid-November

【看CP學英文】日前，台中市知名打卡地標草悟道宣布即將於11月1日正式熄燈，走入歷史，令人不捨。然而，近日也傳出好消息，號稱全台最美市集「富地市場」確定將進駐草悟道，預計11月14日開始試營運。

The Foodie Market, known as the most beautiful night market in Taiwan, is moving to Caowu Square, Taichung. The new market will start trial operation on Nov. 14.

The famous Taichung landmark announced earlier this month that the popular square will be officially closed on Nov. 1.

富地市場於10月19日在官方臉書宣布即將於11月14日進駐草悟廣場，並分享未來市場的3D場景示意圖。

The Foodie Market already shared a series of 3D conceptual pictures of the future market to Facebook on Oct. 16.

以日本「深夜食堂」為雛形，從示意圖中可見市集結各種浪漫元素，除了圍成方形的木質攤位、裝置藝術木頭貨櫃、市集上空還掛著一串串的暖黃燈泡，點亮整座市集，營造冬季暖烘烘的溫馨感。

Inspired by Japanese manga “Shin’ya Shokudō,” the market features wooden stalls, art installations, and strings of light bulbs hanging above the alleys.

When the sun comes down, the market is lit up, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere.

富地市場於20日貼出招商公告，邀請攤位加入，一同打造全台最美夜市。事實上，富地市場7月17才在台中益民商圈正式開幕，短短三個月就宣布結束營業，轉而將市場遷移至台中假日人潮最洶湧的草悟道。

The Foodie Market invited booths to join the market and build the most beautiful night market in a Facebook post on Oct. 20.

The Japanese-style market officially opened on July 17 in the Yizhong night market but within three months, it was closed and set to move to Caowu Square, the most popular weekend spot in Taichung.

How to get there? | 地址：臺中市台中市西區英才路534號 | No. 534, Yingcai Road, West District, Taichung City, 403