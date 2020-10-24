土耳其藍水壩到仙境瀑布　十大秘境榜首就在中部！| Nantou Wujie ranks first in top ten travel destinations in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】位於南投縣仁愛鄉的法治村 (武界) 坐落在武界山和干卓萬山之間形成峽谷地形，此地種植大面積茶園且易於清晨湧現雲海，而被譽為「雲的故鄉」，更曾在2016年被台電評選為10大秘境榜首。

Located in Renai Township, Nantou County, Wujie village is sitting between Wujie Mountain and Ganzhuowan Mountain, forming a canyon terrain, where large tea plantations are planted.

The sea of clouds usually forms in the morning, giving Wujie the name of “Home of clouds.” Wujie was even named the top 10 amazing destinations by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) in 2016.

隱藏在山谷間的武界部落是台灣布農族最北的分支，民風純樸，以務農為主，這裡有販售各種農產品像是茶葉、百香果、蘋果等等。

Hidden in the valley, the Wujie tribe is the northernmost branch of the Bunun tribe in Taiwan, and the indigenous people living here are growing vegetables and fruits such as tea trees, passion fruits, apples and so on.

來到海拔800公尺左右的武界部落，建議一定要前往摩摩納爾瀑布，途中會經過思源吊橋、好漢坡、最美水壩「武界壩」、拉拉米司瀑布。沿途風景秀麗，步道平緩，兩側樹蔭圍繞，單程1.8公里，來回大約兩個小時。

It is recommended to visit the Momonaer Waterfall, which is about 800 meters above sea level. You will pass by Siyuan Suspension Bridge, Hao Han slope, the most beautiful dam “Wujie Dam” and Lalamisi Falls on the way.

The shade-loving hiking trail is paved along the way and is perfect for beginners. It is 1.8 kilometers one way and the round trip takes about two hours.

從部落熱鬧的市集進入後，恍如「綠色隧道」般的道路印入眼簾，一旁還有「武界」標示牌，上面寫著武界的命名由來。

After entering the bustling bazaar of the tribe, you will see the “green tunnel” with trees on sides.

On the side, there is a “Wujie” sign, on which is written the origin of the name of Wujie.

「早期原住民經常互相攻打，後來日本人劃定這裡是武力界線，所以得名武界。」

“In the early days, the indigenous people from different tribes often attacked each other, but later the Japanese defined this area as the boundary force and hence is called Wujie,” the sign reads.

由於後來歷經九二一地震，南投部落與外界交通一度中斷，直到後來政府修建道路、振興原住民地方產業，此地才為世人所知。也因為多年隔絕，讓武界仍保有其純樸自然的美，彷彿世外桃源。

After the 1999 Jiji earthquake, the vital roads connecting the tribe to the city had been cut off until the government repaired roads to revitalize local indigenous industries.

However, due to isolation, Wujie retains its unpolluted land and natural beauty.

續往前行，會看到全長100公尺的「思源吊橋」，此橋建於日治時期1919年，命名緣由是為提醒布農族人不忘飲水思源。後經歷兩次台電翻新，是前往武界壩、瀑布的入口通道。

After a five-minute walk, you will see the 100-meter-long “Siyuan Suspension Bridge.”

This bridge was built in 1919 during the Japanese rule era and was named to remind the Bunun people to be grateful.

The bridge has been renovated twice by Taipower and is the entrance to the Wujie Dam and the waterfall.

通過吊橋、爬上好漢坡，就會抵達曾被票選為「台灣十大秘境」榜首的武界壩，建議走上土地公廟，是遠眺武界壩視野最好的位置。

After passing through the suspension bridge and climbing up the Hao Han slope, you will arrive at the Wujie Dam, which was once voted as the top ten amazing destinations in Taiwan.

It is recommended to walk up to the Fude Temple, where has the best view of the Wujie Dam.

繼續往前走30分鐘即能抵達拉拉米司瀑布。然而，從拉拉米司瀑布上摩摩納爾瀑布需要涉水，建議可以帶一雙拖鞋替換。

Continue walking for 30 minutes, you will see Lalamisi Falls. However, the trip up Momonaer waterfall requires wading in the water so it is recommended to bring a pair of slippers.

摩摩納爾瀑布由高處傾瀉而下，即使是枯水期水量還是不少，十分壯觀，在這秘境般的地方能輕鬆拍出仙氣騰騰的美照。

The Momonaer Waterfall, which falls from a high place, is a magnificent attraction even during the dry season, and you can easily take beautiful photos of it at this instagrammable spot.

除了摩摩納爾瀑布外，「一線天」也是來到武界必訪的秘境，然而，要朝聖此秘境不容易，必須經過河床才能抵達。當地部落有提供接駁服務，每人台幣300元，就能體驗乘坐越野車通過河床，還可以看到絕美一線天，保證值回票價！

In addition to Momonar Waterfall, “A seam of Sky” is a must-visit for visitors to Wujie. However, it is not easy to get there and can only be reached through the riverbed.

The local tribe has a shuttle service for NT$300 per person, and you can experience a vehicle ride through the riverbed and see the natural wonder, which is guaranteed to be worth the price!

How to get there? | 南投仁愛鄉的武界部落（法治村） | No.4, Jieshan alley, Nantou County, Ren’ai Township