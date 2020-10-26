Indulge in these 2 #Instaworthy getaways in Nantou this weekend!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the only inland county in Taiwan, Nantou County has never failed to attract tourists from far and wide with its natural landscapes. If you’re planning a trip to Nantou, make sure you do not miss the Qingjing Farm.

Qinghing Farm

Seated in Ren’ai Township, Qinghing Farm is famous for its lush green pasture. You will be able to watch the New Zealand-style sheep-shearing show, feed some adorable sheep, and most importantly and stroll along the skywalk.

With a total length of 1.2 km and at a height of 1,700 meters high above the sea level, Qingjing skywalk comes in first in terms of the skywalk in Taiwan. The skywalk mesmerizes visitors with its “breathtaking Central Mountain Range, great greenness beneath where cattle and sheep graze, and the blue and crystal-clear sky above.”

How to get there? | No. 170, Renhe Rd., Ren’ai Township, Nantou County

Elite Hot Spring

On any chilly days, nothing can beat taking a hot spring bath. When it comes to a hot bath in a natural setting, Beitou and Guanziling might be the first destinations that cross your mind. In fact, there are lots of wild creek hot springs in Taiwan!

Elite Hot Spring, in particular, is an #Instaworthy destination. Located in Ren’ ai Township, Nantou County, Elite Hot Spring is renowned for its accessibility.

All you have to do is to drive along the No. 14 Provincial Highway, and take the downhill path when you reach No. 94. Despite its steepness and narrowness, you’ll see a sign that guides the way to Elite Hot Spring after six turns. While bathing in the hot spring, make sure not to leave any trash behind!