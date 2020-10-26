把NIKE球鞋穿上身？設計師緊身胸衣爆紅 | ‘Upcycling’ takes fashion industry by storm amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】今年新冠肺炎對人類生活造成巨大影響，所改變的不僅是生活習慣，也改變了人們對環境的反思與關注，因此新潮流「升級再造」悄悄崛起，席捲時尚圈。

This year’s pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our lives, not only in terms of lifestyle but also in terms of people’s rethinking their relationship to the environment.

These have led to the rise of a new trend called “upcycling” that is sweeping the fashion industry.

將便宜的東西轉化成昂貴的物品，賦予它更高的環保價值，便是「升級再造」。最具有代表性的是一名日本設計師 Daisuke Takamatsu將LV手袋做成咖啡提袋，設計旋即在臉書、IG獲得超過19,000個讚。

“Upcycling” is the process of turning something invaluable into something expensive and giving it a higher environmental value.

Daisuke Takamatsu, a Japanese designer, has recently turned a Louis Vuitton bag into a coffee carrier, and the design has garnered over 19,000 likes on Facebook and Instagram.

「能獲得這麼多人的讚美回響真的非常榮幸。」 Takamatsu說道。「而最近，我認為反思我們身處的環境非常重要，我們都喜歡跟上潮流，買最新潮的款項，但我覺得能自己DIY時尚單品很不錯。」

“It’s a real honor to receive the amount of feedback from so many people about [my designs],” Takamatsu says.

“Recently, I think it is very important to think about the environment as much as possible. We may be motivated to buy trendy items, but I think it’s nice to make trendy items yourself.”

Takamatsu製作材料來自於二手商店購入的名牌包、以及自己不常用的包包、錢包。他的作品令人嘆為觀止，像是黑色口罩做成的Prada包包、用Fendi外皮製成的馬桶包、Fendi鋁箔保溫保冷袋。

Takamatsu’s materials come from luxury bags purchased from second-hand stores, as well as bags and wallets that he doesn’t use often.

His creations are breathtaking, such as a Prada bag made from black masks, a toilet-shaped micro purse cloaked in a Fendi exterior and a cooler bag with Prada logo.

除了 Daisuke Takamatsu之外，美國藝術家Cierra Boyd對於永續時尚也有自己的詮釋方式。她將Nike和New Balance球鞋變成緊身胸衣，顛覆大家對於永續時尚的認知，以期喚起人們對過度消費的意識。

In addition to Daisuke Takamatsu, U.S. artist Cierra Boyd also has her own interpretation of sustainable fashion.

By turning Nike and New Balance sneakers into corsets, she is challenging the perception of sustainable fashion in an effort to raise awareness of overconsumption.

「我想要告訴大家致力永續環保也能走高端時尚，突破大家對於時尚的定義。」

” I want to show that sustainability can be high fashion; [that it can] break norms,” the artist says.

菲律賓裔美國TikTok網紅 Alexa Jade曾把假名牌包DIY製成時尚單品服飾，像是短版上衣、迷你裙，吸引百萬粉絲關注。

US-based Filipino TikTok influencer Alexa Jade has caused an overnight sensation by cutting up counterfeit luxury handbags and remaking them into crop tops and mini skirts.