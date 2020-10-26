‘Upcycling’ takes fashion industry by storm amid pandemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — This year’s pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our lives, not only in terms of lifestyle but also in terms of people’s rethinking their relationship to the environment.

These have led to the rise of a new trend called “upcycling” that is sweeping the fashion industry. “Upcycling” is the process of turning something invaluable into something expensive and giving it a higher environmental value.

Daisuke Takamatsu, a Japanese designer, has recently turned a Louis Vuitton bag into a coffee carrier, and the design has garnered over 19,000 likes on Facebook and Instagram.

“It’s a real honor to receive the amount of feedback from so many people about [my designs],” Takamatsu says.

“Recently, I think it is very important to think about the environment as much as possible. We may be motivated to buy trendy items, but I think it’s nice to make trendy items yourself.”

Takamatsu’s materials come from luxury bags purchased from second-hand stores, as well as bags and wallets that he doesn’t use often.

His creations are breathtaking, such as a Prada bag made from black masks, a toilet-shaped micro purse cloaked in a Fendi exterior and a cooler bag with Prada logo.

In addition to Daisuke Takamatsu, U.S. artist Cierra Boyd also has her own interpretation of sustainable fashion.

By turning Nike and New Balance sneakers into corsets, she is challenging the perception of sustainable fashion in an effort to raise awareness of overconsumption.

” I want to show that sustainability can be high fashion; [that it can] break norms,” the artist says.

US-based Filipino TikTok influencer Alexa Jade has caused an overnight sensation by cutting up counterfeit luxury handbags and remaking them into crop tops and mini skirts.