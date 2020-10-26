Dee Hsu wins praise for flawless skin without makeup

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Dee Hsu’s (徐熙娣) latest selfie on Sunday has attracted fans’ attention for her flawless beauty without makeup.

“You’ll say it’s only 10 p.m., why would you sleep? But I can’t sleep at the moment, I’m beautiful! That’s the point, “the 42-year-old Taiwanese star wrote alongside her selfie in a post to Instagram.

The mother of three daughters flaunted her flawless and dewy face with pinky cheeks to her followers.

Asked about the reason why she is so beautiful without makeup, the celeb replied, “Thank God! My mom and my dad!”

Some followers also asked if she was drunk again, she added: “Yes! With three daughters and a husband, can I not drink?”

The former host of “Kangsi Coming” (康熙來了) revealed that she was drinking a beer after finishing half bottle of red wine.