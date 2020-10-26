Nini Ou-yang shows off designer bags collection

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Nini Ou-yang (歐陽妮妮), daughter of Taiwanese celebs Ouyang Long (歐陽龍) and Fu Chuen (傅娟), introduced her luxury bags collection in a YouTube video released on Thursday.

The 24-year-old actress shared some of her most expensive handbags, saying that if any of her friends wanted to borrow a bag, she would be happy to do so.

“These things will come and go,” she said in a video.

Fans of the young celeb are reportedly interested in her designer bags, which has led her to film this video to introduce her collection.

The elder sister of Nana Ou-Yang (歐陽娜娜) and Ouyang Didi (歐陽娣娣) revealed that each bag starts from NT$30,000 (US$1,049), and her favorite item is Hermes Picotin which costs her NT$500,000 (US$17,488).

Asked about her monthly budget spent on the bag, Nina Auyang said that she did not set a fixed number of bags to buy as her main incentives remains whether she likes them or not.

In response to the video, some commented, “What an incredible amount of money” while others said they are envious.