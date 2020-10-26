地表最省萬聖扮裝！泰國父母這兩招圈粉破萬人 | ‘No-Face’ Babies win hearts of social media users

【看CP學英文】說到萬聖節就想到變裝派對，2016年一位台灣媽媽把自己女兒打扮成無臉男，超萌照片在網路上瘋傳，令人印象深刻。近日，泰國一對父母可說更上一層樓，同樣把小孩扮成無臉男，號稱是「最省萬聖扮裝」，引起網友瘋狂轉發分享。

When it comes to Halloween, costume parties are the first thing that comes to mind. In 2016 a Taiwanese mother dressed her daughter as a “No-Face,” a character in “Spirited Away” and the adorable photo went viral on the Internet.

Against this backdrop, a couple in Thailand took it to the next level by dressing up their children as faceless kids, claiming it was the “most economical Halloween costume.”

因應10月31日萬聖節，泰國嬰兒用品店 PANG เด็กน้อย在臉書發起小孩扮裝照片分享活動，許多父母不吝分享自己為小孩精心設計的超萌扮裝。

In celebration of Halloween on Oct. 31, Thai infant supply store PANG เด็กน้อย has launched a photo-sharing campaign on Facebook to invite parents to share their children’s creative dress up in costumes.

其中最引人注目的莫過於兩個小男孩裝扮成神隱少女裡的「無臉男」。照片中，兩個小男孩坐在沙發上肩並肩，兩人將黑色圓領T恤套頭，睜著圓滾滾大眼，白胖胖的臉上貼著四塊三角形色紙，完美詮釋經典角色。

One of the most eye-catching photos is the two young boys dressed up as the “No-Face” of the Japnese acclaimed anime “Spirited Away.”

In a series of photos, two babies sitting side by side on a sofa are dressed up as “No-Face” with their black T-shirts over their heads and four triangular pieces of paper pasted on their faces.

10月22日的貼文截自目前已獲得超過4,000個讚、10,000次分享。超萌裝扮讓網友紛紛留言表示能用這麼低的成本呈現可愛裝扮，非常有創意。

The post released on Oct. 22 has garnered over 4,000 likes and 10,000 shares as of the press time. The photos have drawn much attention with some praising the cute costumes at such a low cost.