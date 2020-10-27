最夯黃金單身漢死會了！汶萊王子緋聞女友曝光 | Fangirls’ dreams crushed as Prince of Brunei rumored to have girlfriend

汶萊皇室王子馬丁（Abdul Mateen）帥氣多金、身材健壯，是公認的黃金單身漢，完美到令全球女孩心動。不過，這些懷抱皇室夢想的女粉絲們恐怕要心碎了！近期，在網路上瘋傳馬丁與一名神祕女子的合照，戀愛消息不脛而走，引發網友討論。那麼，這位幸運女孩是誰呢？

Prince of Brunei, Abdul Mateen, is deemed the perfect bachelor by many girls all over the world, thanks to his handsome look, family wealth and fit body.

However, the royal dreams of many fans have recently been shattered as rumors run wild that the cute 29-year-old darling is dating someone.

Following the release of a photo of Mateen sitting next to a girl, social media users have become curious of the identity of the lucky girl.

這位緋聞女友名叫 Anisha Isa-Kalebic，照片中的她五官立體清秀，打扮也十分時髦。綜合外媒報導，Anisha 是汶萊當地富豪之女，她的爺爺Pehin Dato Haji Isa是汶萊蘇丹王的專業顧問，更是汶萊皇家航空公司的創始人之一，在當地相當有影響力，與皇室關係密切。

The beautiful girl in the photo is Anisha Isa-Kalebic, the heiress to one of the most powerful families in Brunei.

According to media reports, her grandfather, Pehin Dato Haji Isa, who is an advisor to the Sultan of Brunei, is one of the founders of the Royal Brunei Airlines, making him an influential figure in Brunei with close ties to the royal family.

據悉，Anisha出生於 1994 年，家中除了她以外還有姊姊Marina和弟弟Daniel。現年26歲的她居住在英國巴斯（Bath），與閨蜜Emily一同成立了旅行企劃公司Authentinerary，在英國巴斯、摩洛哥和巴黎皆有提供服務。

Anisha was born in 1994. She has two siblings, Marina and Daniel.

The 26-year-old lives in Bath, England, where she and her best friend Emily founded a travel agency called Authentinerary, providing services in Bath, Morocco and Paris.

除了是位具有生意頭腦的事業女性，Anisha 似乎也熱愛廚藝，她創了一個小帳號專門放上自己的料理和烘焙作品。

Apart from being a business-minded career woman, Anisha also seems to have a passion for cooking, she even created an Instagram account dedicated to sharing her cooking and baking recipes.

這次的緋聞消息是由一張 Anisha 與馬丁的合照引起，照片中兩人雖然沒有太過親密，但發出照片的人正是Anisha，且她在標題中寫道：「伴在王子身邊（Prince @tmski’s side）」 不僅標記馬丁本人，更附上藍色愛心，語氣相當曖昧。網友也挖出兩人其他親密照片，更加引發外界聯想。

Although Anisha and Mateen aren’t too intimate in the photo, social media users speculated that they might be in a relationship given that Anisha was the one who posted the photo, with the caption, “Prince @tmski’s side”.

Social media users went on to dig out more photos of the two, with some being pretty intimate, causing many to believe in the gossip.

目前Anisha已經關閉Instagram帳號，兩人也未針對緋聞消息回應。不過，由於爸爸是馬丁父王的顧問、弟弟Daniel又是馬丁從小長大的好哥們，因此Anisha和馬丁走到一起似乎也十分合理。

Anisha has now shut down her Instagram account and the two have yet to respond to media reports. However, since Anisha’s dad is Mateen’s father’s advisor and her brother Daniel is Mateen’s long time best friend, it seems to make sense for Anisha and Mateen to get along together.