中國千禧世代性觀念開放？「這產業」崛起滿足性需求 | Demand for sex toys surges among young Chinese people

【看CP學英文】由於新冠肺炎疫情，各國封鎖邊境、實行社交距離，許多夫妻、情人相隔兩地。隨著社交距離政策的實施、以及中國年輕女性對於性日漸開放的態度，可以獨自在家使用的性玩具銷售量也隨之竄升。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many couples have been separated by border control and social distance.

With the implementation of social distance policies and women’s growing openness towards sex, sales of sex toys in China have surged.

根據法新社引用中國研究公司iiMedia數據，中國情趣用品市場目前市值達到一千億人民幣(約新台幣4264億)，而尤以女性以及千禧世代消費者為大宗。

According to Chinese research firm iiMedia, China’s nascent sex toy market is valued at over 100 billion yuan (US$14.7 billion), mainly driven by female and millennial consumers.

此外，根據上海市調公司 Daxue Consulting 數據，關鍵字「性玩具」在搜尋引擎百度上從今年一月至六月以來急速竄升。

In addition, searching for the keyword “sex toys” has surged on the search engine Baidu from January to June this year, according to Shanghai-based research firm Daxue Consulting.

情趣用品需求升高除了歸因於因應新冠肺炎所實施的隔離政策之外，也顯示出中國年輕世代對於性玩具抱持日漸開放的態度。

Thanks to the social distance policy, demand for sex toys has soared over the past months.

Besides, the rising demand is also attributed to the increasingly open attitude of the younger generation towards sex toys.

法新社報導寫道，由於中國禁止色情產業，且政府時不時審查網路「粗俗」內容，因此想到中國就會聯想到對於性態度較為保守。

The Agence France-Presse reported that China is more commonly associated with conservative public attitudes to sex — pornography is banned and authorities have launched periodic crackdowns on “vulgar” online content.

同時，中國政府持續在推動「合乎道德」的網路環境，推倡傳統家庭觀念價值，以振興生育率。

Meanwhile, the Chinese government continues to promote a “righteous” online environment and traditional family values in order to revitalize the birth rate.

然而，即使政府單方面倡導傳統婚姻價值，仍然無法改變社會價值逐漸轉變的趨勢。據報導，中國2019年前九個月的離婚率創新高，達3.1百萬人，而這些30多歲甚至以下的年輕單身女性轉向情趣用品以滿足生理需求。

However, even if the government steps up efforts to promote the traditional value of marriage, it still cannot change the trend of changing societal values.

China’s divorce rate hit a record high of 3.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, and these young single women in their 30s and below reportedly turned to sex toys to satisfy their biological needs.

中國身為全世界最大宗的情趣用品出口國，出口量占全世界百分之七十，最大宗出口對象分別是法國、義大利、美國。雖然目前國內性商品銷售量仍不敵歐美日等國，但仍可看出國內市場正慢慢崛起，不容忽視。

China is the world’s largest exporter of sex toys, accounting for 70 percent of the world’s exports, with the largest exporters being France, Italy and the United States.

Although China’s domestic sales of sex products is still not comparable to western countries and Japan, we can still see that the country’s domestic market is slowly emerging and should not be neglected, analysts said.