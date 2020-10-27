YouTube bans Jeannie Hsieh’s new music video

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Jeannie Hsieh’s (謝金燕) new single “Turn Face Mask” was banned by YouTube on Monday, right after the music video went online.

A scene in which the singer is standing behind a mannequin showing breasts was considered inappropriate content by YouTube, according to Chinese-language media.

The 45-year-old singer posted an image of herself sitting in a wheelchair to Instagram on Tuesday, which drew fans’ concern over her physical health.

The photo came alongside a caption that read: “It’s a work of art! It’s creativity! Art is no match for algorithms after all!”

She added: “I thought the statue of David would be allowed… Or a mannequin.”

Responding to the fans’ overwhelming attention, the singer of hit song “Jie Jie” (姐姐) explained that it was her new look for the new single.

She said it was the first time she had encountered such a situation in her 31-year-long career.

“Put it back online at 9 p.m. If it doesn’t work, then I’ll cry,” she wrote.

Luckily, the music video finally went online at 10 p.m. on Monday.