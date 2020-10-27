Taiwanese songwriter in coma after bad fall at Taitung residence

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-songwriter John Yuan (袁惟仁), who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after falling over at his residence in Taitung, is reportedly in a coma.

According to Chinese-language media, the 52-year-old musician’s condition is currently stable but he must remain in the intensive care unit for further observation.

A spokesperson from Mackay Memorial Hospital, Taitung Branch (馬偕紀念醫院台東分院) told local media later that day that Yuan wasn’t completely out of danger, but the hospital would try its best to treat him and help his family.

In October 2018, the renowned musician first had an accident in Shanghai that triggered uncontrolled bleeding and also resulted in a coma. He was then treated for a benign brain tumor.

After 62 days of emergency treatment, his condition later stabilized and he eventually returned to Taipei in late December of the same year for further treatment.

Although he recovered quite well, he reportedly lost nearly 20 kilograms.

Yuan Wei-jen (袁惟仁) is a Taiwanese singer-songwriter and record producer. He is best known for writing many hit songs for leading Mandopop artists like Na Ying, Faye Wong and S.H.E.