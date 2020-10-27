老外看台灣／台灣魚兒選美大賽紅到國外　老外笑瘋：這時局對嗎？| Foreigners shocked as Taiwan holds ‘Guppy Beauty Contest’ amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】新型冠狀肺炎疫情持續擴散導致許多國家在不得已的情況下必須將大型活動延遲或取消；然而，台灣在此時不僅舉辦各項活動，近日更舉辦了「孔雀魚競美大賽」吸引外國網友關注。

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, countries have seen to many cancellations of gatherings and events; therefore, foreigners in Taiwan were shocked to find the annual “Guppy Beauty Competition” continue without a hitch, creating an ironic scene for the global community.

一位日籍網友近日在推特上貼出兩張於10月24日和10月25日舉辦的台灣孔雀魚競美大賽照。

Recently, a Japanese social media user posted on his Twitter account two pictures of Taiwan’s little known “Guppy Beauty Competition” which took place on Oct. 24 and 25.

在疫情肆虐的背景下舉辦這類的競賽似乎逗樂原PO，使其在貼文下方寫道：「全世界：受疫情困擾」，台灣人：來看我的孔雀魚！」

The social media user apparently found the event hilarious, as he commented: “World: *suffers from covid*, Taiwanese: LOOK AT MY GUPPIES.”

貼文似乎也在讚賞台灣在這次疫情下成為防疫典範，才能容許大家在小島上自由的舉辦大型活動。

The comment seemingly indicated Taiwan’s relative success in curbing the pandemic; thus, allowing the country to hold various competitions and events as scheduled.

其他網友看到也在下方表示：「那些孔雀魚的確值得被欣賞。」

Others also humored the original poster, with one commenting, “nice guppies right there.”

事實上，今年是「孔雀魚競美大賽」第十五屆，而參賽者若決定在比賽後將自己心愛的魚兒捐給此組織將可以免費參賽。

In fact, this year marks the 15th annual Guppy Beauty Competition, and contestants can even enter for free if they offer to donate their fish to the association after the competition.

至於不希望與魚兒道別的飼主需要先付新台幣500元以獲得參賽資格，並從「禮服組」、馬賽克組」、「白子素色組」、和「單色組」等組別中選出一組讓魚兒參賽。

Those who don’t wish to part with their fish need to enter a NT$500 fee to compete, and need to select a category for their fish, including bi-color group, mosaic group, albino pattern group, solid color group and many more.

全場總冠軍將會獲得新台幣5,000元的獎金，亞軍則獲新台幣2,500元獎金，而季軍將得新台幣1,500 元獎金。

Winners will receive a prize of NT$5,000 for first place, NT$2,500 for second and NT$1,500 for third.

根據台灣孔雀魚推廣協會網站表示，此比賽宗旨為「展現孔雀魚美麗的身姿，和體現魚友多年培育的心血。」

According to the Taiwan Guppy Popularize Association website, the competition is held every year to showcase the fish’s beauty while also recognizing the owners hard work of taking care of the little aquatic animals.