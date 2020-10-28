阿滴「最高學府照」引戰！挨轟沒做功課　結局反轉秒洗白 | Selfie of Ray Du inadvertantly enrages Taiwan social media users

【看CP學英文】近日百萬訂閱YouTuber阿滴貼出一張與文化大學校名合照，並配上「最高學府」四字意外掀起網友論戰。

Renowned YouTuber Ray Du’s recent post of a selfie at Chinese Culture University (中國文化大學, CCU) sparks online discussion on social media.

阿滴周六於IG限時動態中PO出與位在陽明山的「文化大學」校名合影。

Du posted an Instagram story on Saturday, sharing his trip to the CCU, which is situated on Yangmingshan in Taipei.

照片配上「最高學府」四字。後來這則貼文被網友截圖PO在Dcard論壇，意外掀起論戰。

Alongside the selfie, the caption wrote, “The highest university in Taiwan.” The post was later shared on Taiwanese online forum Dcard, triggering a heated debate over his caption.

轉貼網友表示，這張照片不僅是「反諷」，會引發眾人「戰學校」。

The social media user who reposted Du’s Instagram photo said that the YouTuber’s post is not just a funny satire but may cause flames on the internet.

這名網友更怒批阿滴沒作好功課，直言「就算阿滴是指海拔高度的話，資訊也是錯誤，海拔最高的大學應為暨南大學」。

“Even if Ray Du was referring to the altitude, the information he gave is wrong. the highest university should be National Chi Nan University,” the user wrote in the post, blasting the YouTuber for spreading misinformation.

隨後，阿滴周一在自己的限時動態中再貼出他搜尋「暨南大學、最高學府」的結果，並強調暨南大學海拔665公尺高於華梵大學（海拔550公尺）和文化大學（海拔405公尺），重新正名其實「最高學府」是暨南大學。

Responding to the user, the English teacher posted on Monday a photo of a google search result with keywords “Chi Nan University, the highest university.”

The result shows that Chi Nan University in Nantou stands at 550 meters above the sea level, followed by Huafan University (550 meters) in New Taipei city and CCU (405 meters).

Alongside the google result, the young Youtuber wrote the correct answer of the “highest university” in Taiwan is Chi Nan University.

這番舉動也讓許多粉絲大讚他「EQ真高」、「果然是暖男」、「長知識了」。

In response to Du’s latest post, many thanked him for giving the fun fact.

而事實上該篇《Dcard》文章上也有不少網友認為原PO小題大作，紛紛替阿滴發聲護航。

Many of the users voice support for Du and hit back at the user who reposted the picture for fussing about Du’s social media post.