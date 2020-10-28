陳時中投書緬甸國際媒體　籲各方支持台灣加入WHO | WHO needs Taiwan: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung

【看CP學英文】衛生部長陳時中週一投書緬甸國際媒體「伊洛瓦底報」(The Irrawaddy)，分享台灣對抗新冠肺炎的經驗。投書內容強調自今年初算起，全球累積超過4千萬名病例，死亡人數多達一百萬人，而台灣持續協助國際共同抗疫。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung sent a letter to the editor of The Irrawaddy on Monday to share Taiwan’s unique experience in fighting the pandemic.

The letter highlights that there have more than 40 million cases and more than 1 million deaths around the world since earlier this year to which Taiwan has striven to assist the international community.

陳時中表示，疫情對國際政治、就業、經濟、貿易和金融系統造成巨大的影響，並且嚴重阻礙聯合國的全球永續發展目標。

The virus has had an enormous impact on global politics, employment, economics, trade and financial systems, and significantly impacted the global efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, he remarked.

「全球新冠疫情大流行提醒全世界傳染疾病不分國界，也不分政治、種族、宗教和文化。」陳時中解釋道。

“The global outbreak of COVID-19 has reminded the world that infectious diseases know no borders and do not discriminate along political, ethnic, religious or cultural lines,” he explained.

他續道：「截自2020年6月，台灣已經舉行將近80場線上會議，與來自32國的政府、醫療院所、大專院校、智庫分享台灣模式。」同時，陳部長也在信中強調，台灣仍持續捐出醫療、防疫物資給需要幫助的國家。

“As of June 2020, Taiwan had held nearly 80 online conferences, sharing the Taiwan Model with experts from governments, hospitals, universities and think tanks in 32 countries,” he pointed out.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Taiwan’s donations of medical equipment and anti-pandemic supplies to countries in need also continue.

「而我們政府正積極協助國內廠商，希望加速疫苗的研發與製造，盡快讓疫苗上市結束這場大流行疫情。」陳時中說道。

“And our government is actively assisting domestic manufacturers in hopes of accelerating the development and production of successful vaccines, bringing them to market as quickly as possible and putting an end to this pandemic,” he said.

他也強調COVID-19證明「台灣是全球公共衛生組織中不可或缺的一角，而台灣模式能夠幫助其他國家對抗疫情。」

Chen emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that “Taiwan is an integral part of the global public health network and that Taiwan Model can help other countries combat the pandemic.”

「世界衛生組織需要台灣。我們籲請世衛及其相關組織單位正視台灣對全球衛生、疾病防治、人權、健康的長期貢獻，並堅定地支持台灣加入世界衛生組織。」投書內容寫道。

He stressed that “WHO needs Taiwan. We urge WHO and related parties to acknowledge Taiwan’s longstanding contributions to global public health, disease prevention, and the human right to health, and to firmly support Taiwan’s inclusion in WHO.”

投書結尾表示，毫無疑問地，台灣全面參與世衛、機制和活動讓我們能夠與世界各國合作，共同落實世界衛生組織憲章「健康是基本人權」及聯合國永續發展目標「不遺漏任何人」的願景。

Without a doubt, Taiwan’s comprehensive participation in WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities would allow us to work with the rest of the world in realizing the fundamental human right to health as stipulated in the WHO Constitution and the vision of leaving no one behind enshrined in the UN SDGs, he concluded.