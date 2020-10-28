美國大咖電音DJ貼文藏驚喜　外國粉絲直呼：台灣真幸福 | World famous DJ to perform in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】全球疫情升溫，各種大型活動紛紛宣布停辦，而台灣身為防疫模範生尚能舉辦演唱會活動令外國人相當羨慕。週二，美國知名DJ貼出機場登機照，並公布目的地是台灣，吸引粉絲關注。

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events around the world to be canceled. As the epidemic in Taiwan has remained under control, many cast envious eyes on Taiwan, where concerts can still be held as scheduled.

On Tuesday, a renowned American DJ posted a selfie at the airport before boarding and announcing his destination — Taiwan, attracting fans’ attention.

有電音瘋狗之稱的Kayzo擅長以Trap、Dubstep混搭Hardstyle風格，厚實低音具有十足爆發力，獨樹一格的音樂魅力總是能讓台下High到極點。

Kayzo, an American DJ, is best known for remixing songs and incorporating trap, dubstep and hardstyle elements into his remixes. The thick bass is full of explosive power, and its unique musical charm always brings the audience to its feet.

Kayzo週二在推特PO出與友人的登機照，配文寫道：「距離上一次搭飛機彷彿一輩子之久，台灣。」 這位29歲DJ在文末加上台灣國旗以及飛機的表情符號。

Kayzo posted a photo with a friend to Twitter on Tuesday with the caption: “First international flight in foreverrrrrrrrr Taiwan.” The 29-year-old DJ added emojis of a Taiwanese flag and an airplane to the post.

First international flight in foreverrrrrrrrr Taiwan 🇹🇼 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/elAlwhuNxK — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) October 27, 2020

粉絲看到貼文紛紛回應表達羨慕之情，並祝福他旅途平安，同時好好享受待在台灣的美好時光。

Kayzo’s fans responded to the post expressing their envy and wishing him a safe trip and a good time in Taiwan.

原來，Kayzo來台是為了參加即將於11月登場的超世代音樂節(Road to Ultra)。「Ultra Taiwan」邀請多組國際重量級電音藝人，除了瘋狗Kayzo之外，還有 DJ Alesso、Slander、Vini Vici。

Kayzo came to Taiwan to perform at the upcoming “Road to Ultra” electronic music festival in November.

“Ultra Taiwan” features the top electronic music artists in today’s electronic music scene including Kayzo, Alesso, Slander and Vini Vici.

在全球受疫情困擾之下，台灣能如期舉辦大型音樂盛事「Ultra Taiwan」令許多外國粉絲羨慕不已。

Amid the global pandemic, Taiwan was able to host the large-scale music event “Ultra Taiwan” as scheduled, which was the envy of many foreign fans.

「Ultra Taiwan」預計將於11月14日在大佳河濱公園登場，購票請上KLOOK官網。

Ultra Taiwan” is slated to take place on Nov. 14 at Dajia Riverside Park and tickets are available on the KLOOK website.