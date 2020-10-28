兒萬聖節扮金探子！爸爸「神吐槽」她崩潰　全場狂喊超像 | Taiwan ‘Golden Snitch’ costume mistaken for chocolate treat

萬聖節就快到了，一向吸引眾人目光的「變裝活動」也成為每年萬聖節的亮點，許多家長也會費盡心思為了家中孩子打扮。近日，就有網友分享，為了配合補習班的變裝主題《哈利波特》，自己手做了「金探子」裝扮，沒想到卻被爸爸笑「像金莎」，貼文也引起熱議。

With Halloween around the corner, parents are scrambling to prepare costumes for their children. A recent picture of a “Golden Snitch” costume made by a Taiwanese mother, however, did not go exactly as planned as it was later mistaken for a Ferrero Rocher chocolate and hazelnut confectionery.

原PO在《爆怨2公社》表示，最近因為萬聖節要到了，補習班也有舉辦活動，而這次的主題是《哈利波特》，於是她幫兒子手作了這顆金探子，結果自從爸爸說了句「怎麼有點像金莎」後，讓原PO覺得整個感覺都毀了。

According to the post on Facebook, the social media user explained how she made the costume by herself, only to be disappointed when her spouse questioned why it looked so much like a chocolate treat.

原PO指出，爸爸後來還補一句「由下往上看的角度很像變異皮卡丘」，這也讓她崩潰說「哪有銀耳朵的皮卡丘啦，兩個禮拜的手作時光都掰掰」，事後原PO也解釋，這個「金探子」是用鐵絲做骨架，所以裡面空間非常大，呼吸是沒有問題的，為了不破壞整體，在紋路旁邊有割細細的兩條縫讓他看路。

She quoted her husband as saying, “If viewed from a bottom angle, it kind of resembles a mutant Pikachu,” which annoyed her as she remarked that “there’s no such thing as a Pikachu with silver ears.”

The social media user also explained that the skeleton of the “Golden Snitch” was made up entirely of wires, so there was plenty of space inside for the child to breathe.

She further cut two thin slits alongside the snitch for the child to see his way.

許多網友看到也紛紛回應，「沒注意看內容，還以為是金莎」、「原來是會飛的金莎」、「剛想說，怎麼有小孩萬聖節想扮金莎」、「不過媽媽也是很厲害，這樣都做得出來」、「萬聖節真的是在考驗家長的美勞實力」。

The post quickly became viral with many commenting,”If I didn’t read the context, I would have thought it was a Ferrero Rocher,” “So it’s a flying Ferrero Rocher”, and “I was going ask, why would any kid want to be a Ferrero Rocher for Halloween”.

Others were also quick to point out to the mother’s artistic talent for which she received compliments too, including, “the mom is really good at doing this”, and “Halloween really tests the parents’ artistic abilities.”

另外，還有網友看到原PO手作的「金探子」，覺得很像金莎巧克力，於是後製上金莎的貼紙跟咖啡色的百摺包裝紙，還原的程度也讓網友看了笑翻。

As a joke, some also made the effort to edit the Ferrero Rocher sticker and brown folding wrapper on the golden snitch costume at the bottom, amusing others.