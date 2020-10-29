World famous DJ to perform at Dajia Riverside Park, Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events around the world to be canceled. As the epidemic in Taiwan has remained under control, many cast envious eyes on Taiwan, where concerts can still be held as scheduled.

On Tuesday, a renowned American DJ posted a selfie at the airport before boarding and announcing his destination — Taiwan, attracting fans’ attention.

Kayzo, an American DJ, is best known for remixing songs and incorporating trap, dubstep and hardstyle elements into his remixes. The thick bass is full of explosive power, and its unique musical charm always brings the audience to its feet.

Kayzo posted a photo with a friend to Twitter on Tuesday with the caption: “First international flight in foreverrrrrrrrr Taiwan.” The 29-year-old DJ added emojis of a Taiwanese flag and an airplane to the post.

First international flight in foreverrrrrrrrr Taiwan 🇹🇼 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/elAlwhuNxK — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) October 27, 2020

Kayzo’s fans responded to the post expressing their envy and wishing him a safe trip and a good time in Taiwan.

Kayzo came to Taiwan to perform at the upcoming “Road to Ultra” electronic music festival in November.

“Ultra Taiwan” features the top electronic music artists in today’s electronic music scene including Kayzo, Alesso, Slander and Vini Vici.

Amid the global pandemic, Taiwan was able to host the large-scale music event “Ultra Taiwan” as scheduled, which was the envy of many foreign fans.

“Ultra Taiwan” is slated to take place on Nov. 14 at Dajia Riverside Park and tickets are available on the KLOOK website.