JJ Lin unboxes Sony’s PlayStation 5

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin (林俊傑) shared a series of photos of him playing the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday as the first person in Asia who unboxed the latest home video game console.

“As the first person in Asia to play the PlayStation 5, I can’t wait for the official launch in November!” The 39-year-old singer wrote in a Facebook post.

With the remote control in his hand, he was smiling at the camera alongside the all-white PlayStation 5 in the photo.

JJ is well known for his love of video games and he owns two gaming teams.

In response to the post, some fans are envious of him getting PS5, but some are surprised by the size of the actual Sony’s next-gen console.

One jokingly said: “It’s so big… Does it have an extra function to purify the air?”