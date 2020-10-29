F4 is reuniting for special performance on Oct. 30

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese boyband F4 made up of Jerry Yan (言承旭), Vic Chou (周渝民), Ken Chu (朱孝天) and Vanness Wu (吳建豪) will get back together and perform on Friday at a TV show aired on Jiangsu Television, seven years after their last reunion.

China’s television channel announced Wednesday the reunion of the boyband who captured the hearts of tens of thousands of girls when the hit drama the Meteor Garden (流星花園) aired in 2001.

The four leading actors starring in the popular drama shot to stardom and remained active in showbiz.

In a 19-second clip released on Weibo, Jerry, Vic, Ken, and Vanness announced their reunion at Jiangsu TV’s 1001 Night Festival (一千零一夜) on Oct. 30 and asked fans to stay tuned to the show.

“Hello, I’m F4’s Jerry Yan,” the 43-year-old actor-model greets fans in the trailer.

Responding to the surprising news, many express their excitement, saying that they can finally see the union of their childhood idols.