老外看台灣／在台灣學鋼琴超幸福？在美台人曝童年痛苦回憶 | Asian Americans share agonizing childhood of forced piano practice

【看CP學英文】當「虎媽的戰歌」剛出版時，馬上引起許多亞裔人士的共鳴，其中小時候被逼迫練習鋼琴或小提琴更是讓人有感而發。

When “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mom” first came out, many Asian Americans immediately resonated with the story–in particular, being forced to learn the piano or violin.

近期，一位亞裔電影製作人Nancy Wang Yuen（南西）再次開啟話題，於推特上籲所有小時候被逼彈鋼琴的孩子發聲。

On that note, a recent tweet by Asian American film producer, Nancy Wang Yuen, began circulating the internet as she called on all “Asian Americans who grew up playing the piano.”

Calling all Asian Americans who grew up playing piano! I actually enjoyed it even though I’m not adept at it. But I credit my good posture to a piano teacher I had in Taiwan who always made me sit up straight. 😅

Let’s see your childhood recital pics! pic.twitter.com/THZAUrEjMG — Nancy Wang Yuen 🎃👻 (@nancywyuen) October 26, 2020

推文中，南西表示自己雖然沒什麼天份，但彈鋼琴的過程是快樂的，並不忘將現今的好姿態歸功於小時候台灣籍的鋼琴老師。

In her tweet, Yuen revealed that she “actually enjoyed it even though [she’s] not adept at it,” but remembered to credit her “good posture to a piano teacher she had in Taiwan who always made [her] sit up straight.”

南西繼而請粉絲一起分享小時候的鋼琴演奏照片，獲得熱烈迴響。

Yuen then called on her followers to share their own childhood recital pics, receiving numerous replies.

其中一名粉絲附上一張坐在鋼琴前的照片，並點出自己專注的眼神，讓南西大讚「光用一個眼神就能打倒競爭對手」。

One follower responded with their photo jokingly pointing out the intensity behind her eyes as she got ready to perform, eliciting a response from Yuen who complimented that she was “wiping out the competition with one look”.

另外也有人分享自己彈鋼琴的經驗，表示自己因鋼琴演奏會眾多，讓他童年過得很有壓力。

Others quickly shared their own experience and photos, with one commenting, feeling overwhelmed with so many “recitals and competition” when they were younger.

也有人藉機指出自己會送小孩去上鋼琴課，不過一旦孩子看得懂譜後，就可以放他們一馬，不會要求孩子繼續練琴。

Another social media user also declared that once his kids showed him that they could read music, he would let them quit.

雖然許多人表示練琴是童年最痛苦得時光，長大後也不再坐回鋼琴前，但大部分的人還是認為現在回頭看，很感激當時有機會學彈琴。

Even though most claimed that they hated practicing the instrument and ultimately gave up, many also admitted that, looking back, they were grateful for the opportunity.