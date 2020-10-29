Ady An announces birth of second child

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actress Ady An (安以軒) and her partner Levo Chan (陳榮煉) are excited to announce on Thursday the birth of their baby girl, nicknamed Wa bao (娃寶).

“After waiting for ten months, I finally saw Mr. Chan’s lover, Wa-bao… Well… I admit defeat! You’re better looking than me,” the 40-year-old An wrote Thursday in a Facebook post.

In the photo, her husband, a Macau tycoon, was seen smiling at the camera while holding their one-year-old son and newborn daughter.

Ady An has not been active in the entertainment industry since she married Macau tycoon Levo Chan in 2017.

After the marriage, she moved to Macau with her husband and gave birth to their first child in July 2019.