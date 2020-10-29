日男曬十六年來駕照頭像！百變造型背後原因讓網笑翻 | Stylish Japanese man changes hairstyle 7 times in 16 years

A Japanese shared his ever-changing style in the past 16 years. (Photo courtesy of @otoochan/Twitter)

【看CP學英文】情侶在一起久了有時會無意識的模仿另一半的小動作和習慣，有時甚至會連穿著打扮都效仿。

Most people in a relationship pick up their partner’s style over the years.

近期，一位日本網友就在推特上分享自己16年來的極大變化。

A Japanese man recently proved this statement true as he shared on Twitter seven driver’s license IDs with drastically different hairstyles.

此網友表示自己患有「被交往對象影響太深的問題」。

The social media user credited his ever-changing styles to being easily influenced by the girlfriends he had at the time.

他接著表示第一張照片是17歲時考機車的駕照，爾後是他23歲、26歲、27歲、30歲和33歲時拍的。

In a follow-up tweet, he explained that the first picture was for a scooter license when he was 17 years old, while subsequent photos were taken when he was 23, 26, 27, 30 and 33.

Brad Pitt is also known for ‘copying’ his girlfriends’ hairstyles. (Photo courtesy of @gothspiderbitch/Twitter)

照片中，男子有一年頂著帥氣的長瀏海金髮造型，另一年有著直長髮、又一年將頭髮剪短，還有一年嘗試油頭造型。

The photos show the man sporting different hairstyles including long side-swept blonde bangs, long, dark, straight locks, spiky hair-dos and slicked back looks.

這位網友也透露如今已和啟發第三張造型的女友結婚了。

The man also revealed that he is now happily married to the woman who inspired his third look.

他的照片在網路上引起熱議，許多人將他的變化比對為「完全變態」，還有人點出他與布萊德彼特一樣都喜歡效仿、搭配女友造型。

His photos greatly amused social media users with many praising his “metamorphosis” abilities, while others drew comparisons between him and Brad Pitt.

這位好萊塢知名演員過去也因為長得太像自己的女友，媒體甚至在2018年為此發表了一篇標題為「布萊德：喜歡長得像女友的男人」的文章消遣他。

The famed Hollywood actor also made headlines in the past for looking like his girlfriends, and an article was even published in 2018, titled: “Brad: the man who likes to look like his girlfriend.”

(Photo courtesy of @gothspiderbitch/Twitter)