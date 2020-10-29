日男曬十六年來駕照頭像！百變造型背後原因讓網笑翻 | Stylish Japanese man changes hairstyle 7 times in 16 years

【看CP學英文】情侶在一起久了有時會無意識的模仿另一半的小動作和習慣，有時甚至會連穿著打扮都效仿。

Most people in a relationship pick up their partner’s style over the years.

近期，一位日本網友就在推特上分享自己16年來的極大變化。

A Japanese man recently proved this statement true as he shared on Twitter seven driver’s license IDs with drastically different hairstyles.

此網友表示自己患有「被交往對象影響太深的問題」。

The social media user credited his ever-changing styles to being easily influenced by the girlfriends he had at the time.

他接著表示第一張照片是17歲時考機車的駕照，爾後是他23歲、26歲、27歲、30歲和33歲時拍的。

In a follow-up tweet, he explained that the first picture was for a scooter license when he was 17 years old, while subsequent photos were taken when he was 23, 26, 27, 30 and 33.

照片中，男子有一年頂著帥氣的長瀏海金髮造型，另一年有著直長髮、又一年將頭髮剪短，還有一年嘗試油頭造型。

The photos show the man sporting different hairstyles including long side-swept blonde bangs, long, dark, straight locks, spiky hair-dos and slicked back looks.

這位網友也透露如今已和啟發第三張造型的女友結婚了。

The man also revealed that he is now happily married to the woman who inspired his third look.

他的照片在網路上引起熱議，許多人將他的變化比對為「完全變態」，還有人點出他與布萊德彼特一樣都喜歡效仿、搭配女友造型。

His photos greatly amused social media users with many praising his “metamorphosis” abilities, while others drew comparisons between him and Brad Pitt.

這位好萊塢知名演員過去也因為長得太像自己的女友，媒體甚至在2018年為此發表了一篇標題為「布萊德：喜歡長得像女友的男人」的文章消遣他。

The famed Hollywood actor also made headlines in the past for looking like his girlfriends, and an article was even published in 2018, titled: “Brad: the man who likes to look like his girlfriend.”