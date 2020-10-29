殉職飛官朱冠甍IG滿滿幸福照！「女兒剛滿周歲」網全鼻酸 | Pilot leaves behind one-year-old daughter, wife following crash

【看CP學英文】空軍台東志航基地一架F5-E戰機，今（29）日一早墜落台東外海，事故原因尚未釐清，而機上飛官朱冠甍雖然跳傘逃生，卻仍在送醫後宣告不治殉職，讓外界不勝惋惜。

A F5-E fighter jet crashed into the ocean near Taitung county early Thursday morning and though the pilot, Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), parachuted out of the plane, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

殉職飛官朱冠甍已婚育有一女，女兒才剛滿周歲，他卻不幸遇難；而朱冠甍加入的樂團，稍早也在社群帳號PO出全黑畫面哀悼致意。

A family man,Chu Kuan-meng was killed in the line of duty, leaving behind a one-year-old daughter and his wife.

Following the tragedy, the band that Chu joined also posted a message of condolence on their Facebook account accompanied by an all-black image.

據了解，國軍F5-E戰機失事，飛官朱冠甍上尉跳傘成功，獲救後卻已呈現OHCA（到院前心肺功能停止）狀態，最終緊急送往馬偕醫院搶救仍宣告不治。

It’s reported that the following the crash, Chu had successfully parachuted out but was already in OHCA (Heart and Lung Failure) condition when found.

He was eventually rushed to the Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

朱冠甍生前常在個人Instagram分享生活點滴，可以看出他熱愛大海、寵物，更不時曬出妻女合照，一家人感情和樂融融，生活相當甜蜜。

Before his death, Chu used to share his life on his Instagram, showing his love for the sea, his pets, and especially his family, whom he frequently posted pictures of.

此外，朱冠甍生前是空軍第七聯隊樂團「虎團」成員之一，擔任吉他手，經常到社福機構表演。虎團樂團是國軍官兵自發性組成的樂團，讓官兵在嚴格的戰備訓練之餘，藉由音樂，不僅凝聚團隊向心，提升部隊士氣，更有一個抒發心情的管道。

Chu was also a member of the 7th Air Force “Tiger Band”, where he played guitar and performed regularly at social welfare organizations.

The “Tiger Band” was formed by officers and soldiers of the National Army to provide them with a way to express their feelings while undergoing rigorous combat readiness training.