Chinese President Xi and other world leaders turned into K-pop ‘oppas’

Xi Jinping's oppa-worthy photo (Courtesy of Jaze Phua/Facebook)

SINGAPORE (AsiaOne/ANN) — Russian face-editing app FaceApp might be a little controversial on the data privacy front, but it’s still as amusing as ever since it first popped up on social media feeds. 

Thanks to its scarily precise artificial-intelligence sorcery, you would have already seen aged-up selfies of yourself and your friends. You might have also seen what our politicians would look like if they were gender-swapped. 

Kim Jong-un oppa-worthy photo (Courtesy of Jaze Phua/Facebook)

Now, there’s a way to see what world leaders would look like if they were Korean pop stars. 

Shinzō Abe oppa-worthy photo (Courtesy of Jaze Phua/Facebook)

The latest internet trend sees the presidents and prime ministers of the world oppa-fied (“oppa” is the Korean term of endearment for older men). The results are… scarily on point. 

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon oppa-worthy photo (Courtesy of Jaze Phua/Facebook)

Singaporean TikToker Jaze Phua took it one step further by incorporating even more oppa-worthy politicians, including regional leaders such as the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte, Thailand’s Prayut Chan-o-chaIndonesia’s Joko Widodo and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon.

Thailand’s Prayut Chan-o-cha oppa-worthy photo (Courtesy of Jaze Phua/Facebook)
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in oppa-worthy photo (Courtesy of

The compilation of transformed pictures has already garnered over 47,000 shares as of writing. 