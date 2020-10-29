Chinese President Xi and other world leaders turned into K-pop ‘oppas’

SINGAPORE (AsiaOne/ANN) — Russian face-editing app FaceApp might be a little controversial on the data privacy front, but it’s still as amusing as ever since it first popped up on social media feeds.

Thanks to its scarily precise artificial-intelligence sorcery, you would have already seen aged-up selfies of yourself and your friends. You might have also seen what our politicians would look like if they were gender-swapped.

Now, there’s a way to see what world leaders would look like if they were Korean pop stars.

The latest internet trend sees the presidents and prime ministers of the world oppa-fied (“oppa” is the Korean term of endearment for older men). The results are… scarily on point.

Singaporean TikToker Jaze Phua took it one step further by incorporating even more oppa-worthy politicians, including regional leaders such as the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte, Thailand’s Prayut Chan-o-cha, Indonesia’s Joko Widodo and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon.

The compilation of transformed pictures has already garnered over 47,000 shares as of writing.