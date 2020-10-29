Pilot leaves behind one-year-old daughter, wife following crash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A F5-E fighter jet crashed into the ocean near Taitung county early Thursday morning and though the pilot, Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), parachuted out of the plane, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A family man,Chu Kuan-meng was killed in the line of duty, leaving behind a one-year-old daughter and his wife.

Following the tragedy, the band that Chu joined also posted a message of condolence on their Facebook account accompanied by an all-black image.

It’s reported that the following the crash, Chu had successfully parachuted out but was already in OHCA (Heart and Lung Failure) condition when found.

He was eventually rushed to the Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Before his death, Chu used to share his life on his Instagram, showing his love for the sea, his pets, and especially his family, whom he frequently posted pictures of.

Chu was also a member of the 7th Air Force “Tiger Band”, where he played guitar and performed regularly at social welfare organizations.

The “Tiger Band” was formed by officers and soldiers of the National Army to provide them with a way to express their feelings while undergoing rigorous combat readiness training.