防疫旅館不足讓移工進不來？民代批：釀缺工｜Councilor worries not enough quarantine hotels is leading to shortage of migrant worker manpower

台中市議員周永鴻於上週四（24日）協同中市就業服務商業同業公會（仲介公會，簡稱公會）共同召開記者會，指出台中市許多產業都需要移工投入生產線，然台中市可供移工完成居家檢疫之防疫旅館不夠，導致仲介無法引進移工。

Taichung City Councilor Chou Yung-hong (周永鴻) together with the Taichung Manpower Agency Association, held a press conference last Thursday, pointing out that there are not enough quarantine hotels in Taichung.

It was mentioned in the press conference that many industries in Taichung were in need of migrant workers, but without sufficient quarantine hotels for migrant workers, it was impossible for manpower agencies to bring them in.

周永鴻要求中市府積極媒合旅館業者加入防疫旅館之列，舒緩產業缺工問題。對此，中市府則回應，目前並無房間數不足問題。

Chou Yung-hong called for the government to help more hotels provide quarantine services and alleviate the job shortage problem in the industry. The government responded that there is no shortage of quarantine hotel rooms.

台中市目前供移工檢疫之旅館共有12間、784間房間。勞工局統計顯示，截至23日止，台中市移工居家檢疫人數僅126人，尚無房間數不足問題。

There are currently 12 hotels in Taichung City with 784 rooms for migrant workers to quarantine.

According to the Ministry of Labor (勞動部), as of the 23rd of March, there were only 126 migrant workers in Taichung City quarantining at hotels, therefore quarantine rooms are not in shortage so far.

然而，周永鴻指出，台中本月以來已有超過2000件移工入境申請案，最早能入境的卻要排到十二月，顯示出防疫旅館並非客滿，而是調度上出現問題。

On the other hand, Chou Yung-hong said that there have been more than 2000 migrant worker entry applications so far, however, the earliest entry was scheduled for December, indicating that the quarantine hotel is not full, but has scheduling problems.

周永鴻指出，台中市勞工局將仲介業者申請移工居家檢疫的書面審查時間從14天增加至21日，讓引進移工的作業期更長，然移工的入境簽證和國外檢疫證明都有時效性，若失效就只能重新申請。

He further pointed out that The Labor Affairs Bureau of Taichung City (台中市勞工局)

has increased the inspection time of applications for home quarantine from 14 days to 21 days, making the procedure longer.

However, the entry visa and covid-19 test results are both time-sensitive, if they’re expired, then the agencies will have to apply again from scratch.

周永鴻要勞工局要加速審核流程，避免產業缺工潮出現。勞工局則承諾，將加派人力盡速完成審核，顧及產業需求。

Chou Yung-hong asked the government to speed up the inspection process in order to avoid job shortages in the industry. The bureau promised that additional manpower will be deployed to complete the inspection process as fast as possible, taking into account the needs of the industry.