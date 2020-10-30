老外曬小腿超狂中文刺青　台人一看笑瘋：點餐超方便 | Man ridiculed for menu-like Chinese tattoo

【看CP學英文】大部分的人都知道刺青是將洗不掉的顏料刺進身體裡，然若沒有三思而後行，在你決定將它強力塗掉前，可能會導致你終生成為許多人的笑柄。

Tattoos are commonly known as a pretty permanent ink printing one gets on their bodies, so one wrong move could see the person being subject to ridicule for the rest of their lives–or until its painful removal.

近期，一位網友因為在左小腿上刺了「豬肉炒飯」被其他網友翻出備受恥笑，將其照片在「吐槽刺青」論壇流傳開來。

One man recently learned this the hard way as a picture of him quickly made the rounds on the internet in an “ink shaming forum” for he was bearing a tattoo on his left leg which read, “pork fried rice” (豬肉炒飯) in Chinese characters.

他的照片被另一位看不懂中文的外國人貼出，表示希望大家可以向他解釋為什麼這樣的刺青值得被酸。

The picture was posted by another confused foreigner who couldn’t read Chinese and was wondering what the words meant for it to be subject to online shaming.

此文一被貼出，馬上有許多外國和台灣網友到留言區質疑男子的決定，並分享自己目睹過的恐怖「中文字」刺青。

Foreigners and Taiwanese alike swiftly gathered in the comment section to question the man’s choice of tattoo and share their own experience of witnessing horrifying Chinese-character tattoos.

留言中，許多人好奇的指出男子若一定要刺這道料理的字在自己身上，為何不選擇刺在手臂上？至少這樣點餐的時候可以更方便。

Many were curious as to the reasoning behind getting the tattoo, with one social media user asking whether or not it would make more sense to get the tattoo on the man’s forearm, so he can order his “favorite dish” at Chinese restaurants.

討論區下也有人觀察到因為男子選的中文字為繁體字型，提問此外國男子是否來自台灣。

The discussion also included others asking if he was from Taiwan as the words were written in Traditional Chinese.

這馬上引來台灣網友的憤怒，大大譴責這樣的想法，並表示如果真的是在地人絕對不會去刺這樣的東西。

This subsequently led to indignant Taiwanese joining in the discussion stating that a true local would never do that.

另一位外國網友也在下方表示自己曾看到一位女生身上刺著「咖哩」的字樣。然而，因為刺青師傅不了解中文，於是將其字全部拉開來刺，導致刺青變成「口力口口里」。

A member of the foreign community also shared a story of once seeing a girl with “curry” (咖哩) tattooed on her in Chinese; however, because the tattoo artist was not familiar with Chinese characters, they stretched out the characters to read “mouth, power, mouth, mouth, village.” (口力口口里)

也有人批評刺青師的選字如「新細明體」，稱其無聊又沒感覺，彷彿以”Times New Roman”刺英文字。

Many also criticized the printed font the tattoo artist used, claiming it to be boring and lifeless whilst equating it to tattooing English words using “Times New Roman” font.

然而，這個奇特的「豬肉炒飯」刺青也啟發了一些網友日後考慮刺「宮保雞丁」或「番茄炒蛋」等其他愛吃的料理在自己身上。

On the other hand, the tattoo may have inadvertently inspired others, as some commented they would consider getting “Kung Pao Chicken” (宮保雞丁) or “tomato and eggs” (番茄炒蛋) on their bodies.