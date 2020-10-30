柯文哲、侯友宜都是她的客戶！台灣首位印度女創業家曝心路歷程 | Female Indian entrepreneur in Taiwan builds cultural bridge between two countries

【看CP學英文】來自印度的YouTuber Dharamjeet（簡稱DJ）日前訪問到來台超過30年的印度籍資深口譯員李眉君 (Priya )。現在，她有了不同的頭銜，她不僅是資深口譯員，也是台灣第一位印度女創業家！

Indian YouTuber Dharamjeet (DJ) recently interviewed Priya Lee, a veteran Indian interpreter who has been in Taiwan for over 30 years. Now, she has a different title, she is not only a veteran interpreter but the first Indian woman entrepreneur in Taiwan!

擁有超過20年口譯經驗的她決定創立了自己的公司，她在訪談中分享自己30多年前來到台灣求學打拼過程、台灣在生命中扮演的角色、以及如何促進台印兩國之間的交流。

With over 20 years of interpretation experience, she decided to start her own company. In the interview, she shared how she came to Taiwan 30 years ago to study and work, the role Taiwan has played in her life, and how she facilitated cultural exchanges between Taiwan and India.

「Priya，中文名字叫做李眉君。已經在台灣待很久了，來台灣上大學。I came here as a student. 後來成為口譯員，也創辦了自己的公司。我很喜歡台灣。」李眉君笑容可掬地對著鏡頭自我介紹。

“Hi my name is Priya and my Chinese name Lee may-jen and I came to Taiwan a long time,” Lee said while smiling at the camera. “I came here as a student and I’m working as an interpreter and I have my own company.”

回想起1987那年，因為家人工作，與父母一起搬來台灣，出發前她對台灣的一切一無所知，「台灣人很友善」就是她對台灣的第一印象，因此就算不會中文也不會有太大的困難。

Back in 1987, she moved to Taiwan with her parents because of her family’s work. She knew nothing about Taiwan, and her first impression of Taiwan was that “Taiwanese people are very friendly,” she said.

後來，因為在台灣就學課程都是全中文，漸漸地中文對她來說已不是困難。「我覺得學習中文幫助我加強我的能力並了解台灣文化。」她非常慶幸能夠學會中文。

Afterward, as her schooling in Taiwan was all in Chinese, Chinese was no longer difficult for her.

” I feel that learning Chinese help me broaden my capabilities and helped me understand Taiwanese culture.”

談到第一份工作，她笑著說，那是為了成為英文老師，而台灣多以美式發音為主，她花了3個月狂聽CNN、ICRT，練出一口道地美式口音，鍥而不捨的學習精神令人敬佩。

Talking about her first job in Taiwan, she shared that it was to become an English teacher. However, she found that Taiwanese were mostly taught American English so she had listened to CNN news and ICRT for three months to master the American accent.

後來她陸續完成研究所、在大同公司工作，輾轉受邀到印度台北協會工作。因緣際會下，經朋友介紹她開始接案口譯工作，隨著案件越來越多，她下定決心自己創辦口譯公司。

Later, she finished graduate school, worked at Tatung company and was invited to work at the India Taipei Association (ITA,印度台北協會). She was introduced to an interpreter job by a friend, and as her workload grew, she decided to start her own interpretation company.

經營至今，北市、新北市長都是她的固定客戶，隨著公司越來越穩定，她同時也致力於推廣台灣與印度之間的交流。

The mayors of Taipei and New Taipei are her regular clients. As the company becomes more stable, she is also working to promote cultural exchanges between Taiwan and India.

「我覺得留在台灣的原因是因為這裡是我的家。住在台北很方便，我想不起來住在台灣的任何壞處。」她說道。

“I feel the reason for staying in Taiwan is because this is my home,” she said. “It’s so convenient to live in Taipei and I can’t think of any disadvantage of living in Taiwan.”

台灣非常方便，也是全世界最安全的國家之一。與其他發達國家相比，生活費不是很高，人們真的很友好。要說缺點應該是自然災害，像是地震和颱風。

Taiwan is very convenient and is one of the safest countries in the world. Compared to other developed countries, the cost of living is not very high and people are really friendly, Lee added.

Asked about the cons of living in Taiwan, she said that would be natural disasters, such as earthquakes and typhoons.

DJ問她認為在台灣、印度撫養小孩有什麼差別，眉君點出，台灣街上很安全，可以放心讓小孩自己上下學，但是若希望小孩接受英語教育，費用非常昂貴。

Speaking of the differences to grow the children between Taiwan and India, she pointed out that Taiwan is safe enough for children to go to and from school on their own, but it is very expensive for children to have an English education.

最後，眉君鼓勵大家多學語言，「多學語言一定對你有很多的好處，而且會增加你的腦力。」

“Learning language is guaranteed to have a lot of benefits, including increasing your brainpower,” Lee said and encouraged everyone to learn as many languages as possible.

眉君以印度語、英文鼓勵大家來台灣旅遊，有任何關於印度或台灣旅遊資訊問題都可以上臉書粉專「IiT-Indians in Taiwan在台印度人」詢問！

Lee ended up encouraging people to travel to Taiwan in Hindi, English and find travel information about both Taiwan and India on the Facebook page “IiT-Indians in Taiwan.”